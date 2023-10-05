Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage with some tweaks to the settings. These 70-class graphics cards are already a couple of generations old and have been replaced by faster options that deliver better performance while costing the same or even less. Therefore, players with these Turing cards must now compromise on the settings for decent experiences.

Like most other AAA releases of the year, Assassin's Creed Mirage bundles dozens of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning the game pretty difficult. To help you solve the headache of trial and error, this article lists the best settings combination for the 2070 and 2070 Super.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

Although the Nvidia RTX 2070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card, it is only good for playing the latest titles at 1080p resolutions these days. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in AC Mirage with DLSS set to Quality for the best experience.

The following settings combination works best for the RTX 2070:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: DLSS

DLSS Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 Super is slightly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Therefore, gamers can slightly crank up the settings in Assassin's Creed Mirage without losing much performance. We still recommend sticking to 1080p in the game for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2070 Super in Assassin's Creed Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Native)

1920 x 1080 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Although the 2070 and the 2070 Super don't rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market today, they can play AC Mirage pretty well with the above settings applied.

Gamers with these cards can still have a decent experience in the latest titles if they are willing to crank down the settings slightly.