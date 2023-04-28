Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment and is a direct sequel to the 2019 title Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. The game is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, making it a truly current-gen title. Its performance on PC, however, leaves more to be desired. Despite recommending an RTX 2070 graphics card to play the game, the GPU struggles to maintain proper framerates due to the poor state of the PC port.

RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super are upper-mid-range Nvidia GPUs released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Even after nearly five years since their launch, the two cards can easily handle most new releases in 1080p. However, they struggle with Star Wars Jedi Survivor to maintain a stable and consistent 60 FPS experience.

This guide will closely examine the best settings for users of the two GPUs to enjoy Star Wars Jedi Survivor on their PC.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 2070

As previously mentioned, although RTX 2070 is the recommended GPU, it doesn't quite cut it. Players looking to play the game on their system with the best possible experience must make a few changes to the graphics settings. The settings suggested in this guide will provide users with the most optimal experience, bringing the best visuals and framerates to the table.

Here are the best graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with RTX 2070:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 2070 Super

Although RTX 2070 Super packs more power than the RTX 2070, the final results are fairly similar. Technically, this GPU is stronger than the recommended graphics card and hence should face no problems at 1080p. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Therefore, players cannot set the video quality to Epic and enjoy the game without going through stability issues.

The following are the best graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 2070 Super:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These are all the settings that users of RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super should use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. However, it is essential to note that the game is in a rough state right now with many bugs and optimization issues on PC. Although developers have acknowledged the issues, they are yet to be mitigated.

