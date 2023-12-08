Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are aging GPUs that aren't the best for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, one of the most demanding games in the current gaming market. However, the new first-person shooter from Ubisoft brings support for DLSS 3 and FSR 3 with frame generation. The Turing-based cards support the latter, which makes the game playable on these GPUs.
Do note that, like most other high-profile releases of the year, the new Avatar game is plagued by optimization issues on PC. You must crank down the settings in the game to maintain playable framerates. We will list the best combinations for the 1660 and 1660 Super in this guide.
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1660
The GTX 1660 can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at 1080p with the medium settings in the game applied. The graphics card can rely on FSR 3 with frame generation and deliver playable framerates in the game, which adds to the overall smoothness, albeit at the cost of visual fidelity.
The detailed settings recommendation for the GTX 1660 are as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: Medium
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: Medium
- Extra streaming distance: 2
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: Medium
- Microdetail quality: Medium
- Particle detail: Medium
- Scatter density: Medium
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 256
- Destruction quality: Medium
- Terrain tessellation: Medium
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super
The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than its older sibling. However, we recommend a similar set of graphics options for this GPU as well. You can crank up a couple of settings to high to make the overall aesthetic of the game appear better-looking. The detailed list of graphics options is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: Medium
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: Medium
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super deliver stunning performance in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with the above settings applied while ensuring the game looks phenomenal. The clarity isn't the best because FSR has its limitations. However, the overall experience is quite playable and impressive for GPUs from a couple of generations ago.