Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are aging GPUs that aren't the best for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, one of the most demanding games in the current gaming market. However, the new first-person shooter from Ubisoft brings support for DLSS 3 and FSR 3 with frame generation. The Turing-based cards support the latter, which makes the game playable on these GPUs.

Do note that, like most other high-profile releases of the year, the new Avatar game is plagued by optimization issues on PC. You must crank down the settings in the game to maintain playable framerates. We will list the best combinations for the 1660 and 1660 Super in this guide.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at 1080p with the medium settings in the game applied. The graphics card can rely on FSR 3 with frame generation and deliver playable framerates in the game, which adds to the overall smoothness, albeit at the cost of visual fidelity.

The detailed settings recommendation for the GTX 1660 are as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Medium

Medium Extra streaming distance: 2

2 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: Medium

Medium Microdetail quality: Medium

Medium Particle detail: Medium

Medium Scatter density: Medium

Medium Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 256

256 Destruction quality: Medium

Medium Terrain tessellation: Medium

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than its older sibling. However, we recommend a similar set of graphics options for this GPU as well. You can crank up a couple of settings to high to make the overall aesthetic of the game appear better-looking. The detailed list of graphics options is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: Medium

Medium Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: Medium

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super deliver stunning performance in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with the above settings applied while ensuring the game looks phenomenal. The clarity isn't the best because FSR has its limitations. However, the overall experience is quite playable and impressive for GPUs from a couple of generations ago.