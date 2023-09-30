Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super still pack enough power to play Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) despite being over four years old. These GPUs still shine at 1080p in the latest and most demanding video games. Counter-Strike 2 isn't that demanding on hardware. Hence, players can expect high framerates with some tweaks to the graphics settings.

Performance in CS2 is slightly worse than the framerates previously logged in CS:GO. This is because it brings a decade's worth of improvements in graphics rendering technologies to the table. This includes temporal upscaling, improved shadows, and global illumination. The game doesn't support ray tracing, however.

We will list the best settings combination in this article for the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super graphics cards. This will help you get a decent experience in the title.

Best Counter Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 is powerful enough to play Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p with a mix of high and medium settings applied. We recommend turning temporal upscaling (FSR) on and setting it to Quality to avoid any major frame drops that can destroy the experience.

The following settings work best for the 1660 in Counter-Strike 2:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: Medium

Medium Particle detail: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Best Counter Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Thus, you can crank up the settings even further in CS2. We recommend the high settings with FSR set to the Ultra Quality preset for the best experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 1660 Super in Counter-Strike 2 is as follows:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are aging graphics cards at this point. But they continue to deliver solid performance in titles like Counter-Strike 2 with the above tweaks applied. This keeps them a solid competitor in the market.