Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super still pack enough power to play Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) despite being over four years old. These GPUs still shine at 1080p in the latest and most demanding video games. Counter-Strike 2 isn't that demanding on hardware. Hence, players can expect high framerates with some tweaks to the graphics settings.
Performance in CS2 is slightly worse than the framerates previously logged in CS:GO. This is because it brings a decade's worth of improvements in graphics rendering technologies to the table. This includes temporal upscaling, improved shadows, and global illumination. The game doesn't support ray tracing, however.
We will list the best settings combination in this article for the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super graphics cards. This will help you get a decent experience in the title.
Best Counter Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660
The GTX 1660 is powerful enough to play Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p with a mix of high and medium settings applied. We recommend turning temporal upscaling (FSR) on and setting it to Quality to avoid any major frame drops that can destroy the experience.
The following settings work best for the 1660 in Counter-Strike 2:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: Medium
- Particle detail: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Best Counter Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1660 Super
The GTX 1660 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Thus, you can crank up the settings even further in CS2. We recommend the high settings with FSR set to the Ultra Quality preset for the best experience.
The detailed settings recommendation for the 1660 Super in Counter-Strike 2 is as follows:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are aging graphics cards at this point. But they continue to deliver solid performance in titles like Counter-Strike 2 with the above tweaks applied. This keeps them a solid competitor in the market.