Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as high-performance 4K gaming graphics cards in the last-gen Ampere lineup. Even a couple of years after launch, these GPUs rank among the fastest and most capable options for playing the latest titles. Being a not-so-demanding game, Baldur's Gate 3 is no exception to this formula.

Players can play the latest DnD-styled RPG from Larian at 4K, the cards' target resolution, without any major issues. You don't need to sacrifice visual fidelity to maintain a high framerate in this title either.

In this article, we will list the best graphics option combinations for the two last-gen 80-class graphics cards.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB video cards are more than powerful enough to play the latest Baldur's Gate with the high settings applied at 4K. Although DLSS isn't required in the game, players can rely on a bit of temporal upscaling to maintain a 60+ FPS.

The best graphics options for the 3080 in Baldur's Gate 3 are as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9) 60 Hz

3840 x 2160 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: Off

Off Framerate cap: N/A

N/A Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Cloud quality: High

High Animation LOD detail: High

High Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. Gamers can easily get high framerates in the new Baldur's Gate without relying on any form of upscaling or sacrificing the visual quality.

The best graphics options for the 3080 Ti 12 GB in the game are as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9) 60 Hz

3840 x 2160 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: Off

Off Framerate cap: N/A

N/A Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Cloud quality: High

High Animation LOD detail: High

High AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be powerful graphics cards for playing video games. Those with these GPUs need not worry about performance issues in the latest video games, at least for quite some time to come.