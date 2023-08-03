Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be powerful graphics cards that can be used to play the latest AAA video games without making compromises. Gamers can push the settings to the absolute maximum on these cards without worrying about titles not performing well. It's also worth noting both GPUs were originally launched for running video games at 1440p. In most not-so-demanding games like Baldur's Gate 3, this resolution is fine for a satisfactory experience.
Gamers can play this new DnD RPG title from Larian at the highest settings on QHD resolution. However, certain options in this game can be slightly tweaked to ensure smoother gameplay. This article will offer the best graphics settings for this new RPG when it is running on Nvidia's RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti.
Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 can play most modern AAA games at 1440p. Baldur's Gate 3 is no exception. Players can expect to crank up its settings to the maximum and still get a decent framerate. It is, however, recommended that gamers set DLSS to Quality to get a stable 60+ FPS.
The best settings for the RTX 3070 in Baldur's Gate 3 are listed below:
Video
- Fullscreen display: Display 1
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: Off
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Overall preset: Custom
- Model quality: High
- Instance distance: High
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilinear
Lighting
- Light shadows: On
- Shadow quality: High
- Cloud quality: High
- Animation LOD detail: High
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- God rays: Enabled
- Bloom: Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is considerably more powerful than its older non-Ti equivalent. Gamers can play the title at the highest settings without relying on any form of upscaling (DLSS or FSR) on this card.
The best settings for the 3070 Ti in this latest DnD-style RPG are as follows:
Video
- Fullscreen display: Display 1
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: Disabled
- Framerate cap enabled: Off
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Gamma correction: As per your preference
- Overall preset: Custom
- Model quality: High
- Instance distance: High
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: Trilinear
Lighting
- Light shadows: On
- Shadow quality: High
- Cloud quality: High
- Animation LOD detail: High
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- God rays: Enabled
- Bloom: Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
Gamers with high-end GPUs like Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti need not worry about performance in new video games, especially in not-so-demanding titles like Baldur's Gate. Both cards perform pretty well in the game without you having to make any compromises regarding its graphics.