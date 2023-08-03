Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be powerful graphics cards that can be used to play the latest AAA video games without making compromises. Gamers can push the settings to the absolute maximum on these cards without worrying about titles not performing well. It's also worth noting both GPUs were originally launched for running video games at 1440p. In most not-so-demanding games like Baldur's Gate 3, this resolution is fine for a satisfactory experience.

Gamers can play this new DnD RPG title from Larian at the highest settings on QHD resolution. However, certain options in this game can be slightly tweaked to ensure smoother gameplay. This article will offer the best graphics settings for this new RPG when it is running on Nvidia's RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can play most modern AAA games at 1440p. Baldur's Gate 3 is no exception. Players can expect to crank up its settings to the maximum and still get a decent framerate. It is, however, recommended that gamers set DLSS to Quality to get a stable 60+ FPS.

The best settings for the RTX 3070 in Baldur's Gate 3 are listed below:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz

2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: Off

Off Framerate cap: N/A

N/A Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Cloud quality: High

High Animation LOD detail: High

High Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is considerably more powerful than its older non-Ti equivalent. Gamers can play the title at the highest settings without relying on any form of upscaling (DLSS or FSR) on this card.

The best settings for the 3070 Ti in this latest DnD-style RPG are as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz

2560 x 1440 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: Off

Off Framerate cap: N/A

N/A Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Cloud quality: High

High Animation LOD detail: High

High AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Gamers with high-end GPUs like Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti need not worry about performance in new video games, especially in not-so-demanding titles like Baldur's Gate. Both cards perform pretty well in the game without you having to make any compromises regarding its graphics.