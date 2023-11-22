Best Black Friday Apple deals at Walmart 2023: iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and more

Many Apple products are available at discounted rates this Black Friday. Although the American company doesn't typically lower its products’ prices, retailers like Walmart have been known to offer great deals. If you love the brand’s products, you will find many discounts at Walmart at the moment.

This article lists some incredible Black Friday Apple deals from Walmart.

Best iPhone Black Friday deal - iPhone 15 Pro at $899

Original price : $999 (128GB)

: $999 (128GB) Discounted price: $899

Walmart is offering an excellent opportunity for anyone who chooses to enlist with AT&T or renew their current subscription. The new iPhone 15 Pro can be obtained for a $100 discount. With this offer, the smartphone can be yours for merely $26.37 per month (payment to be made over a duration of 36 months, totaling $899).

The iPhone 15 Pro features the A17 Pro chipset, a remarkable camera system, a Super Retina XDR display, and other amazing capabilities. The titanium material of the product is also available in four extraordinary hues.

iPhone 15 Pro: $899 (Walmart)

Best iPad Black Friday deal - iPad (9th gen) at $249

Original price : $329 (64 GB)

: $329 (64 GB) Discounted price: $249

If you're looking for a discount on the ninth-generation iPad, Walmart has a great deal you can consider. You can purchase the product for only $249, saving $80. The 64GB model is available at this price, but those in need of more storage can also take advantage of the sale on the 256GB variant.

The iPad has the A13 Bionic chip. It also boasts a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display and an ultra-wide front camera.

iPad (9th gen): $249 (Walmart)

Best AirPod Black Friday deal - AirPods (2nd gen) at $89.99

Original price : $129

: $129 Discounted price: $89.99

You can pick up the second iteration of the Apple AirPods for less than $89.99 at Walmart. This means you save an extra $39, as the product normally retails for $129.

To charge these AirPods, all you need to do is plug the charging case into an outlet. Once the case is completely charged, it will allow a listening period of up to 24 hours.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89.99 (Walmart)

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deal - Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) at $359

Original price : $429

: $429 Discounted price: $359

The 45mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at Walmart. The watch comes with an aluminum case and a sports band. It is currently priced at $359, which means you save $70 on the purchase.

The Watch Series 9 boasts top-of-the-line features. With the S9 chip, you can effortlessly navigate and interact with the device without having to physically connect with the screen. Moreover, the product has a number of advanced safety and health features.

Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS): $359 (Walmart)

Looking for the best Black Friday Apple discounts in 2023? Check out some of the best deals available here.