Best Black Friday phone deals at Walmart 2023

It's the season of sales, and the Black Friday Sale is about to begin soon. However, Walmart is starting its annual Black Friday sales spree early this year before the mega event begins on November 24. Hence, to help customers get a jump start on their Christmas shopping, the popular multinational store is granting customers early access to their finest Black Friday discounts.

There are also some great offers on the latest smartphones, and it is the best time to buy a new phone if you are looking for one.

This article will look at the best early Black Friday phone deals at Walmart. Now is the ideal time to take advantage of holiday discounts to get exclusive Walmart offers before the official sale.

Apple iPhone SE best Black Friday deal (60% off)

Original Price - $379

$379 Deal Price - $149

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones from the Cupertino giant and is powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chipset. Those who liked the home button on the older iPhones will also like the latest Apple iPhone SE, as it has the Home key button with the Touch ID sensor.

The phone is backed up by the 2018mAh battery. Wireless charging is also supported, and you can get a full charge in less than 80 minutes. In terms of optics, the phone has a single 12MP OIS camera on the back and a 7MP camera on the front.

Pros

Powerful A15 Bionic chipset

Touch ID sensor

12MP OIS camera

Cons

Small 4.7-inch display

Low battery backup

Model Apple iPhone SE (2022) Display 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD Processor Apple A15 Bionic Camera 12MP, Front - 7MP Battery 2018mAh, 20W wired, 7.5W wireless charging

Motorola Edge best Black Friday deal (15% off)

Original Price - $287

$287 Deal Price - $250

Next, we have the Motorola Edge 2021, which is now available at a very competitive price in the early Black Friday sale at Walmart. It is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It has a 108MP primary camera, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone also has a big 5,000mAh battery, and the 6.8-inch LCD has a peak refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone has also received the Android 13 update.

Pros

144Hz refresh rate

Great cameras

Full-day battery backup

Cons

Single SIM support

No wireless charging support

Model Motorola Edge 2021 Display 6.8-inches 144Hz LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera 108MP + 8MP(ultrawide) + 2MP(depth)Front - 32MP Battery 5000mAh, 30W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G best Black Friday deal (37% off)

Original Price - $400

$400 Deal Price - $249

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is powered by the 5G-capable Snapdragon 750 chipset and has a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which means it can last for a full day easily. In addition, it has a sizable display of 6.6 inches, with HD + Super AMOLED resolution and a wide 20:9 aspect ratio.

Given that it is an Infinity-U display, the selfie camera is positioned in the shape of a waterdrop. But it only has a single bottom-firing speaker, which is its biggest con. Still, at under $250, it's the best Samsung smartphone you can buy right now and also has 5G network reception support.

Pros

5G network support

Big Super AMOLED display

Superb battery life

Cons

HD+ resolution

Single speaker

Model Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Display 6.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 Camera 48MP + 8MP(ultrawide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)Front - 20MP Battery 5000mAh, 15W wired charging

Apple iPhone 14 Plus best Black Friday deal (11% off)

Original Price - $929

$929 Deal Price - $829

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is the first Plus model from Apple, and it has a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. However, the iPhone 14 Plus, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, lacks the capability for high refresh rate support. It also misses out on the telephoto sensor like the Pro models.

But the phone is still powerful, as it has the A15 Bionic chipset and 6GB RAM. If we talk about the box contents, the iPhone 14 Plus has a USB-C to Lighting connector included in the environmentally friendly iPhone package. Additionally, there's an Apple sticker and a SIM ejection pin.

Pros

Big display

Two-day battery life

Superb cameras

Cons

60Hz refresh rate

No charger in the box

Model Apple iPhone 14 Plus Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Processor Apple A15 Bionic Camera 12MP + 12MP (Ultrawide)Front - 12MP Battery 4323mAh, 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra best Balck Friday Deal (15%off)

Original Price - $1050

$1050 Deal Price - $890

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available for less than $900 during this early Black Friday sale at Walmart. The smartphone has top-of-the-line specifications and also comes with S-pen support. Designed to appeal to both photographers and productivity-focused stylus fans, the S22 Ultra is, for the majority of users, the best Android phone available.

If we talk about its unique features, the smartphone has up to 100X digital zoom support and offers up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. Although the battery life isn't the best, the phone easily lasts a full day of moderate usage.

Pros

Flagship cameras

S-pen support

Superb build and design

100X zoom

Cons

Average battery life

Slow charging speed

Model Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 108MP + 10MP (periscope) + 10MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide)Front - 40MP Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless

For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.