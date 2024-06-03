  • home icon
5 best budget gaming laptops for Elder Scrolls Online

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jun 03, 2024 15:09 GMT
Picture of Elder Scrolls Online Gold Rush
Elder Scrolls Online Gold Rush (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Elder Scrolls Online was launched in 2014 and is still going strong. The game has received various content updates over the years and is still quite popular among the fans, averaging 15,000 active players on Steam. Elder Scrolls Online is getting another chapter called Gold Rush, launching in a few hours. But if you are new to the game, you will need a capable laptop to play it.

This article lists the five best gaming laptops that can play Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Elder Scrolls Online system requirements

For a laptop to run Elder Scrolls Online, it needs to have certain specs. Let's look at the specs before we present you the list of the best notebooks.

Elder Scrolls OnlineMinimum System RequirementsRecommended System Requirements
CPU
Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350
Intel Core i52300 or AMD FX-4350
RAM
4 GB
8 GB
GPU
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon 6870 or higher with DirectX 11.0 support
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 or higher with DirectX 11.0 support
GPU VRAM1 GB4 GB
InternetInternet connection requiredInternet connection required
OSWindows 10 (64-bit only)Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Storage105 GB free space required with support for HDD and SSD105 GB free space required with support for HDD and SSD
The requirements are pretty low compared to the power and efficiency of the laptops available now. Most notebooks, even the budget ones, will play this game just fine.

Best GPUs to get for Elder Scrolls Online

1) NUC Intel X15 Gaming Laptop

NUC Intel X15 Gaming Laptop (Image via Intel)
NUC Intel X15 Gaming Laptop (Image via Intel)

Price: $699

This laptop has the best specs on this list. It has powerful specs like Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 CPU and Intel Arc GPU, so expect Elder Scrolls Online and any other game to provide the best performance and the highest graphical fidelity.

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
CPUIntel Core i7-12700H
GPUIntel Arc A550m with 8GB VRAM
Memory16 GB of DDR5 RAM
Storage1 TB of NVMe SSD
Battery62 Wh

The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, and the Elder Scrolls Online will deliver that. It also packs more RAM, storage capacity, and battery to satisfy this game and any others you may want to play later down the road.

Pros

  • Has a fantastic display with a high refresh rate.
  • Has an RGB backlit keyboard.
  • Has an Intel Arc GPU that has 8GB VRAM.

Cons

  • Intel GPUs have compatibility issues in some games.

2) Acer Swift X 14" SFX14-41G-R7YT Creator Laptop

Acer Swift X 14&quot; SFX14-41G-R7YT Creator Laptop (Image via Acer)
Acer Swift X 14" SFX14-41G-R7YT Creator Laptop (Image via Acer)

Price: $599

The Acer Swift X is a thin & light laptop that still packs in an RTX 3050 GPU, which is quite powerful and can comfortably run Elder Scrolls Online at the highest graphical fidelity. It has 4GB VRAM, which should be more than enough for this game.

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 5600U
GPUNvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB VRAM
Memory 8 GB of DDR4 RAM
Storage 512 GB of NVMe SSD
Battery 59 Wh

It comes with a Ryzen 5 CPU, which is a decent processor and is the perfect partner to the Nvidia GPU. You can also connect the laptop to an external QHD monitor and play the game natively at that resolution, which would look fantastic.

Pros

  • Comes with an AMD Ryzen processor.
  • Has a high-performance RTX 3050.
  • Has a large battery.

Cons

  • Has a U-series CPU, which may cause some game bottlenecking.

3) MSI GF63 Thin 15.6" 11SC-693 Gaming Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6&quot; 11SC-693 Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)
MSI GF63 Thin 15.6" 11SC-693 Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

Price: $555

The MSI GF63 is another gaming laptop on this list that comes with a dedicated GPU. It has the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card, which is a bit older but has more than enough performance to run Elder Scrolls Online with the highest graphical settings at 1080p.

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display
CPUIntel Core i5-11400H
GPUNvidia GTX 1650 with 4GB VRAM
Memory 8 GB of DDR4 RAM
Storage 256 GB of NVMe SSD
Battery 51 Wh

It has a 6-core/12-thread CPU that is quite powerful and can beat any other laptop on this list in terms of processing capabilities. It also has enough battery life to power this notebook and all its components.

Pros

  • Comes equipped with a high-performance processor with six cores.
  • Has the Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB VRAM.
  • Has a decently large battery.

Cons

  • Storage capacity is a bit low.

4) HP Victus 15 15.6" 3535 Laptop

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop (Image via HP)
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop (Image via HP)

Price: $539

This laptop is available at a great price, and it can play Elder Scrolls Online smoothly without any hiccups due to the combination of the powerful Ryzen 5 CPU and the Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. It also has high-performance DDR5 RAM to help with gaming.

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
GPUNVIDIA RTX 2050 with 4GB VRAM
Memory 8 GB of DDR5 RAM
Storage 512 GB of NVMe SSD
Battery 52.5 Wh

It can play competitive games such as PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more smoothly. It has a large battery that will allow you to play this Elder Scrolls online for longer sessions without needing to frequently recharge.

Pros

  • Has a Ryzen 5 CPU, which is a great processor at this price bracket.
  • Can smoothly run Elder Scrolls Online and also competitive games.
  • Has a 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth gameplay experience.

Cons

  • Speakers are not that loud.

5) Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 15.6" 3535 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 15.6&quot; 3535 Laptop (Image via Dell)
Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 15.6" 3535 Laptop (Image via Dell)

Price: $459

This Dell Inspiron laptop comes with a newer AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, which has more than enough performance for most tasks. Its integrated Radeon RX Vega GPU is quite powerful and can easily run Elder Scrolls Online at 1080p with high graphical settings.

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 7530U
GPUAMD Radeon RX Vega 7
Memory 24 GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Storage 1 TB of NVMe SSD
Battery 41 Wh

The laptop comes equipped with a whopping 24 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 RAM, which will further boost the performance of the integrated GPU. It also has plenty of storage for this. The best part of this notebook is its incredible price tag, which is unbeatable considering everything it offers.

Pros

  • The Ryzen CPU inside this notebook is fantastic.
  • Has a high-performance integrated graphics card.
  • Has 24GB RAM, which no laptop will provide at this price point.

Cons

  • Battery capacity is lower comparatively.

These are the best laptops you need to buy to play Elder Scrolls Online. Some of these notebooks have dedicated GPU and high refresh rate display, which should provide a smooth visual experience. But the cheapest laptop only has integrated graphics cards. Choose a notebook that best suits your needs and budget.

More from Sportskeeda
