5 best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release later this year, prompting many gamers to seek the best budget laptops for playing the game. The game on its own, is not the most demanding and can run on relatively lower specs. While the game would look stunning on higher-end PCs, those on a tighter budget can still enjoy the game in 1080p with the laptops mentioned in this article.
There are quite a few options to choose from, which can be confusing due to budget limitations and personal preferences. To help, we have put together an article on the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
What are the system requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows?
To be able to play Assassin's Creed Shadows, you'll need a minimum of these specifications. The game is moderately demanding in terms of processors but can run on modest GPUs like the Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570.
The best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows
1) MSI Cyborg 15
Price: $799.99
The first entry on our list is the MSI Cyborg 15. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-12650H processor and the Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. Almost any card from the RTX 40 series can handle demanding games well, so running AC Shadows shouldn't be much of a task.
It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of display, it features a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which looks great with the DLSS 3 and ray tracing.
Pros:
- Features the powerful RTX 4060 graphics card which offers superior performance for demanding games
- Its Intel i7 processor is great for multitasking gaming
- Games look visually amazing with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing
Cons:
- One of the more expensive options on the list
- Storage and RAM are quite less in comparison to the price of an $800 laptop
2) Dell Inspiron 16
Price: $759.99
Next on our list of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows is the Dell Inspiron 16. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-1360P processor and the Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, which is decent enough to run the game at moderate settings. It also offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is a great combo for the price.
It boasts the best display on the list, with a 16" 2.5K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop's minimalistic design doesn't resemble a traditional gaming laptop, making it suitable for various other fields thanks to its versatile specs.
Pros:
- Has a large 16-inch 2.5K display which offers an immersive gaming experience
- Offers a good amount of RAM and storage for the price
Cons:
- The older generation RTX 2050 graphics card might struggle with newer, demanding games
3) ASUS TUF F15
Price: $799.99
Next up we have the Asus TUF F15, featuring the i5-12500H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, which performs well with the game. It also offers 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an excellent cooling system, making it one of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
In terms of display, it has a 15.6" FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync, so you can expect smooth and stutter-free visuals. It features one of the best build qualities in laptops, specializing in military-grade durability.
Pros:
- Has a durable build quality that's known for being tough and reliable
- The RTX 3050 graphics card offers good performance for most games and can run Assassin's Creed Shadows at relatively high settings
Cons:
- It is quite expensive compared to the other options
- The Intel i5 processor might bottleneck the performance in some games
4) Acer Nitro 5
Price: $749.00
No budget gaming laptop list would be complete without the Acer Nitro 5, as they offer incredible features at a relatively affordable price. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, which is great for a game like Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, it doesn't boast the best memory and storage, as it only has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
If we are to talk about the display of the laptop, it has a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Acer CoolBoost technology keeps the laptop cool through heavy gaming sessions since it has dual fans.
Pros:
- Offers great value for money with its powerful RTX 3060 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 5 processor
- Its 144Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals
Cons:
- Overall build quality might not be as good as some competitors
- It is typically heavier than some other options
5) HP Victus 15
Price: $599.99
Last on our list of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows is the HP Victus 15. You get the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and the Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics, which are modest enough to run the game at medium settings. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage are relatively low but fit the minimum requirements of the game, so you shouldn't be facing any issues in terms of performance.
It has a stealthy design which adds a cool gamer aesthetic but is also quite bulky, making it less portable. Display-wise it has a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which looks great even with 250 nits brightness.
Pros:
- It is the most affordable option for budget-conscious gamers
- The RTX 2050 GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 processor offer a good balance between performance and price
Cons:
- The RTX 2050 graphics card is relatively old and might struggle with more demanding games
With that, we hope this article helped you find the best budget gaming laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows. All these laptops are capable enough to run the game at decent settings and are relatively affordable.
