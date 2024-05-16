5 best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release later this year, prompting many gamers to seek the best budget laptops for playing the game. The game on its own, is not the most demanding and can run on relatively lower specs. While the game would look stunning on higher-end PCs, those on a tighter budget can still enjoy the game in 1080p with the laptops mentioned in this article.

There are quite a few options to choose from, which can be confusing due to budget limitations and personal preferences. To help, we have put together an article on the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

What are the system requirements for Assassin's Creed Shadows?

To be able to play Assassin's Creed Shadows, you'll need a minimum of these specifications. The game is moderately demanding in terms of processors but can run on modest GPUs like the Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 570.

Features Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX 570 4GB Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB / AMD RX 5700 XT 8GB Memory 8GB 16GB Storage 100GB 100GB DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12

The best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) MSI Cyborg 15

MSI Cyborg 15 - best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via MSI)

Price: $799.99

The first entry on our list is the MSI Cyborg 15. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-12650H processor and the Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. Almost any card from the RTX 40 series can handle demanding games well, so running AC Shadows shouldn't be much of a task.

Specifications MSI Cyborg 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 512GB NVMe SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR5

It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of display, it features a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which looks great with the DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

Pros:

Features the powerful RTX 4060 graphics card which offers superior performance for demanding games

Its Intel i7 processor is great for multitasking gaming

Games look visually amazing with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing

Cons:

One of the more expensive options on the list

Storage and RAM are quite less in comparison to the price of an $800 laptop

2) Dell Inspiron 16

Dell Inspiron 16 - best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Dell)

Price: $759.99

Next on our list of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows is the Dell Inspiron 16. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-1360P processor and the Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, which is decent enough to run the game at moderate settings. It also offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is a great combo for the price.

Specifications Dell Inspiron 16 Display 16", 2.5K, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 ROM 1TB M.2 NVMe PCle RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It boasts the best display on the list, with a 16" 2.5K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop's minimalistic design doesn't resemble a traditional gaming laptop, making it suitable for various other fields thanks to its versatile specs.

Pros:

Has a large 16-inch 2.5K display which offers an immersive gaming experience

Offers a good amount of RAM and storage for the price

Cons:

The older generation RTX 2050 graphics card might struggle with newer, demanding games

3) ASUS TUF F15

ASUS TUF F15 - best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Asus)

Price: $799.99

Next up we have the Asus TUF F15, featuring the i5-12500H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, which performs well with the game. It also offers 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an excellent cooling system, making it one of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Specifications ASUS TUF F15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 512GB M.2 NVMe PCle RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of display, it has a 15.6" FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync, so you can expect smooth and stutter-free visuals. It features one of the best build qualities in laptops, specializing in military-grade durability.

Pros:

Has a durable build quality that's known for being tough and reliable

The RTX 3050 graphics card offers good performance for most games and can run Assassin's Creed Shadows at relatively high settings

Cons:

It is quite expensive compared to the other options

The Intel i5 processor might bottleneck the performance in some games

4) Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 - best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Acer)

Price: $749.00

No budget gaming laptop list would be complete without the Acer Nitro 5, as they offer incredible features at a relatively affordable price. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, which is great for a game like Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, it doesn't boast the best memory and storage, as it only has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 512GB PCle RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

If we are to talk about the display of the laptop, it has a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Acer CoolBoost technology keeps the laptop cool through heavy gaming sessions since it has dual fans.

Pros:

Offers great value for money with its powerful RTX 3060 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Its 144Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals

Cons:

Overall build quality might not be as good as some competitors

It is typically heavier than some other options

5) HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 - best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via HP)

Price: $599.99

Last on our list of the best budget laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows is the HP Victus 15. You get the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and the Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics, which are modest enough to run the game at medium settings. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage are relatively low but fit the minimum requirements of the game, so you shouldn't be facing any issues in terms of performance.

Specifications HP Victus 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

It has a stealthy design which adds a cool gamer aesthetic but is also quite bulky, making it less portable. Display-wise it has a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which looks great even with 250 nits brightness.

Pros:

It is the most affordable option for budget-conscious gamers

The RTX 2050 GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 processor offer a good balance between performance and price

Cons:

The RTX 2050 graphics card is relatively old and might struggle with more demanding games

With that, we hope this article helped you find the best budget gaming laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows. All these laptops are capable enough to run the game at decent settings and are relatively affordable.

