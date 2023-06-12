5 best budget smartphones with 4 GB RAM (2023)

Finding budget smartphones that balance performance and cost is often a top priority for consumers. Gone are the days of compromising performance for cost reasons. Modern budget smartphones now have ample memory capacity and powerful processing power, which allow seamless multitasking experiences and long-lasting battery life, providing exceptional value for your hard-earned money.

Here is a compilation of the top five budget smartphones with 4GB RAM. Each device offers unique features and capabilities that cater to individual user preferences.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 budget smartphones with 4GB RAM in 2023

1) Motorola Moto G53 ($129)

The Motorola Moto G53 is an affordable smartphone packed with various features. It has an HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for crisp images and a seamless scrolling experience. It comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ processor and 4GB RAM to offer reliable daily performance for daily tasks.

This dual camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor to capture professional-quality photos under well-lit conditions. It comes equipped with an impressive 5000mAh battery for extended battery life and 10W fast charging capability for quick recharging. Furthermore, users will enjoy two years of OS updates and three years of security updates from Motorola.

Overall, the Motorola Moto G53 excels as a budget smartphone with exceptional value. This device stands out among its competitors because it has impressive battery life, a high-refresh-rate display, and reliable everyday performance.

Device Motorola Moto G53 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz Rear Camera 50MP(Wide) + 2MP(Macro) Front Camera 8MP(Wide) Battery 5000mAh

2) Realme Narzo N53 ($139)

The Realme Narzo N53, released in March 2023, is a fantastic budget smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive and seamless visual experience. Further, it comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 4GB RAM for multitasking and gaming simultaneously.

It has a dual camera system, a 50MP main sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. In well-lit environments, the main sensor captures accurate colors and details with sharp clarity, while low-light performance falls short, but Night mode helps. With its large 5000mAh battery and support for fast 33W charging, you can enjoy a full day of gaming, streaming or work without fear of running out of power.

Overall, the Realme Narzo N53 is an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a device with an excellent display, powerful processor, and long battery life.

Device Realme Narzo N53 Processor Unisoc Tiger T612 Display 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz Rear Camera 50MP(Wide) + 2MP(Macro) Front Camera 8MP(Wide) Battery 5000mAh

3) Samsung Galaxy A14 5G ($159.99)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stands out among budget smartphones with its impressive features at an economical price point. The 6.6-inch LCD with its 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. It is equipped with the Exynos 1330 processor for optimal daily tasks and features 4GB RAM to enable a seamless multitasking experience.

Its triple-camera system features a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, which takes excellent pictures in good lighting. It has a 5000mAh battery that powers a full day's usage on a single charge.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an appealing option among budget smartphones. It is perfect for users seeking reliable performance and a good camera at an attractive price point.

Device Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Processor Exynos 1330 Display 6.6-inch PLS LCD, 90Hz Rear Camera 50MP(Wide) + 2MP(Macro) + 2MP(Depth) Front Camera 13MP(Wide) Battery 5000mAh

4) Poco M5 ($169)

The Poco M5, released in March 2023, is a budget smartphone that delivers an impressive package to cost-conscious users. It comes equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display and 90Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth visuals, a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage to support multitasking performance smoothly and effortlessly.

It has a triple-camera system with 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, providing versatility in photography. The Poco M5 stands out among budget smartphones thanks to its powerful 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, offering long-lasting usage and quick chargE.

As one of the best budget smartphones available today, its display quality, powerful processor, and reliable battery life make it stand out from its competition in its price category.

Device Poco M5 Processor Mediatek Helio G99 Display 6.58-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz Rear Camera 50MP(Wide) + 2MP(Macro) + 2MP(Depth) Front Camera 5MP(Wide) Battery 5000mAh

5) Nokia G22 ($190)

The Nokia G22 is an entry-level budget smartphone launched in March 2023. Th device has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which provides brilliant images and smooth scrolling. It also provides smooth performance for basic chores and activities, thanks to a MediaTek Helio G37 CPU and 4GB of RAM.

Its triple camera setup features a 50MP main sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, which captures impressive photos even in low light. With its long-lasting 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support, the G22 lasts a full day on a single charge. Furthermore, Nokia provides two years of guaranteed OS and three years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

Overall, the Nokia G22 stands out among budget smartphones as an affordable yet reliable option with its bright display, impressive camera performance, long battery life, and reliable software support.

Device Nokia G22 Processor Unisoc T606 Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz Rear Camera 50MP(Wide) + 2MP(Macro) + 2MP(Depth) Front Camera 8MP(Wide) Battery 5050mAh

The market for budget smartphones in 2023 offers a wide selection of devices with 4GB RAM that balance performance and affordability. Whether you value extended battery life, high-refresh-rate screens, powerful CPUs, or dependable camera performance, there is a device for you.

Choose one of these budget alternatives to improve your smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

