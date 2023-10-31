Best Cities Skylines 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are 4K graphics cards launched to play the latest games at the highest settings. The GPUs still rank among the fastest in the market, just behind the latest RTX 40 series. However, in demanding games like Cities Skylines 2 and Alan Wake 2, gamers must turn down some settings for high framerates at 4K resolutions.
The RTX 3080 is already plagued with a massive VRAM bottleneck. The 10 GB variant is the worst hit at UHD, mainly reposting it as a 1440p gaming card. But with some compromises, Cities Skylines 2 can run smoothly on both GPUs.
The new city-building simulator comes with a bunch of customizable settings that can be pretty overwhelming for the average player. To help you enjoy the game without major trial and error, we list the best settings combination in this article.
Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 can handle the new city builder from Paradox with sufficient compromises to the visual fidelity. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings for good visual quality and respectable framerates. The developers haven't optimized the sim for PC, which makes high refresh rate gaming particularly difficult. Thus, we recommend turning FSR on.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3080 are as follows:
- Show all resolutions: Off
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: On
- Game cursor mode: Confined to window
- Depth of field mode: Physical
- Global graphics quality: Custom
- Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic
- Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On
- Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0
- Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA
- Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low
- Selection outlines multi samples: 4x
- Clouds quality settings: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: On
- Distance clouds: On
- Volumetric clouds shadows: Off
- Distance clouds shadows: On
- Fog quality settings: Enabled
- Volumetrics quality settings: Medium
- Budget: 0.3
- Resolution depth ratio: 0.7
- Ambient occlusion quality: Medium
- Maximum pixel radius: 40
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Step count: 6
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Ray steps: 64
- Denoiser radius: 0.5
- Half-resolution denoiser: Off
- Use second denoiser pass: On
- Depth tolerance: 0.1
- Reflections Quality: Low
- Transparent reflections: On
- Maximum ray steps: 32
- Depth of field quality: Low
- Near sample count: 3
- Near max radius: 2
- Far sample count: 4
- Far max radius: 5
- Resolution: Full
- High-quality filtering: Off
- Motion blur: Medium
- Samples count: 8
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Directional shadow resolution: 1,024
- Terrain casts shadows: On
- Terrain quality settings: Medium
- Subdivisions: 3
- Target patch size: 16
- Water quality settings: Medium
- Enable water flow: On
- Maximum tesselation factor: 6
- Tesselation fade start distance: 150
- Tesselation fade range: 1,850
- Level of detail: Medium
- Level of detail distance: 50%
- Cross-fade: On
- Max light count: 4,096
- Geometry cache limit: 1 GB
- Strict geometry limit: Off
- Animation quality: Medium
- Skinning quality: Two bones
- Texture quality settings: High
- Mip bias: 1
- Filter mode: Trilinear filtering
Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than the 3080 from 2020. Therefore, players can crank up the settings in Cities Skylines 2 to a mix of medium and high without losing a bunch of framerates. However, we still recommend turning FSR on for the best experience.
The following settings combination is recommended for the RTX 3080 Ti:
- Show all resolutions: Off
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: On
- Game cursor mode: Confined to window
- Depth of field mode: Physical
- Global graphics quality: Custom
- Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic
- Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On
- Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0
- Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA
- Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low
- Selection outlines multi samples: 4x
- Clouds quality settings: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: On
- Distance clouds: On
- Volumetric clouds shadows: Off
- Distance clouds shadows: On
- Fog quality settings: Enabled
- Volumetrics quality settings: High
- Budget: 0.3
- Resolution depth ratio: 0.7
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Maximum pixel radius: 40
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Step count: 6
- Global illumination quality: High
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Ray steps: 64
- Denoiser radius: 0.5
- Half-resolution denoiser: Off
- Use second denoiser pass: On
- Depth tolerance: 0.1
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Transparent reflections: On
- Maximum ray steps: 32
- Depth of field quality: Low
- Near sample count: 3
- Near max radius: 2
- Far sample count: 4
- Far max radius: 5
- Resolution: Full
- High-quality filtering: Off
- Motion blur: Medium
- Samples count: 8
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Directional shadow resolution: 1,024
- Terrain casts shadows: On
- Terrain quality settings: Medium
- Subdivisions: 3
- Target patch size: 16
- Water quality settings: Medium
- Enable water flow: On
- Maximum tesselation factor: 6
- Tesselation fade start distance: 150
- Tesselation fade range: 1,850
- Level of detail: Medium
- Level of detail distance: 50%
- Cross-fade: On
- Max light count: 4,096
- Geometry cache limit: 1 GB
- Strict geometry limit: Off
- Animation quality: Medium
- Skinning quality: Two bones
- Texture quality settings: Medium
- Mip bias: 1
- Filter mode: Trilinear filtering
Despite being some of the best graphics cards in the market, gamers with the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti have to sacrifice the visual quality in Cities Skylines 2. The game is one of the most demanding and worst-optimized titles to have launched so far, even more than Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy, leaving players with high-end GPUs craving the extra eye candy the new simulator promised.