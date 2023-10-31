Best Cities Skylines 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are 4K graphics cards launched to play the latest games at the highest settings. The GPUs still rank among the fastest in the market, just behind the latest RTX 40 series. However, in demanding games like Cities Skylines 2 and Alan Wake 2, gamers must turn down some settings for high framerates at 4K resolutions.

The RTX 3080 is already plagued with a massive VRAM bottleneck. The 10 GB variant is the worst hit at UHD, mainly reposting it as a 1440p gaming card. But with some compromises, Cities Skylines 2 can run smoothly on both GPUs.

The new city-building simulator comes with a bunch of customizable settings that can be pretty overwhelming for the average player. To help you enjoy the game without major trial and error, we list the best settings combination in this article.

Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can handle the new city builder from Paradox with sufficient compromises to the visual fidelity. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings for good visual quality and respectable framerates. The developers haven't optimized the sim for PC, which makes high refresh rate gaming particularly difficult. Thus, we recommend turning FSR on.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3080 are as follows:

Show all resolutions: Off

Off Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz

3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: On

On Game cursor mode: Confined to window

Confined to window Depth of field mode: Physical

Physical Global graphics quality: Custom

Custom Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic

Automatic Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On

On Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%

50% Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA

Low SMAA Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA

Subpixel morphological AA Anti-aliasing quality: Low

Low Selection outlines multi samples: 4x

4x Clouds quality settings: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: On

On Distance clouds: On

On Volumetric clouds shadows: Off

Off Distance clouds shadows: On

On Fog quality settings: Enabled

Enabled Volumetrics quality settings: Medium

Medium Budget: 0.3

0.3 Resolution depth ratio: 0.7

0.7 Ambient occlusion quality: Medium

Medium Maximum pixel radius: 40

40 Fullscreen effect: On

On Step count: 6

6 Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Fullscreen effect: On

On Ray steps: 64

64 Denoiser radius: 0.5

0.5 Half-resolution denoiser: Off

Off Use second denoiser pass: On

On Depth tolerance: 0.1

0.1 Reflections Quality: Low

Low Transparent reflections: On

On Maximum ray steps: 32

32 Depth of field quality: Low

Low Near sample count: 3

3 Near max radius: 2

2 Far sample count: 4

4 Far max radius: 5

5 Resolution: Full

Full High-quality filtering: Off

Off Motion blur: Medium

Medium Samples count: 8

8 Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Directional shadow resolution: 1,024

1,024 Terrain casts shadows: On

On Terrain quality settings: Medium

Medium Subdivisions: 3

3 Target patch size: 16

16 Water quality settings: Medium

Medium Enable water flow: On

On Maximum tesselation factor: 6

6 Tesselation fade start distance: 150

150 Tesselation fade range: 1,850

1,850 Level of detail: Medium

Medium Level of detail distance: 50%

50% Cross-fade: On

On Max light count: 4,096

4,096 Geometry cache limit: 1 GB

1 GB Strict geometry limit: Off

Off Animation quality: Medium

Medium Skinning quality: Two bones

Two bones Texture quality settings: High

High Mip bias: 1

1 Filter mode: Trilinear filtering

Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The settings page in Cities Skylines 2 (Image via Paradox Interactive)

The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than the 3080 from 2020. Therefore, players can crank up the settings in Cities Skylines 2 to a mix of medium and high without losing a bunch of framerates. However, we still recommend turning FSR on for the best experience.

The following settings combination is recommended for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Show all resolutions: Off

Off Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz

3840 x 2160 x 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: On

On Game cursor mode: Confined to window

Confined to window Depth of field mode: Physical

Physical Global graphics quality: Custom

Custom Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic

Automatic Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On

On Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%

50% Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA

Low SMAA Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA

Subpixel morphological AA Anti-aliasing quality: Low

Low Selection outlines multi samples: 4x

4x Clouds quality settings: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: On

On Distance clouds: On

On Volumetric clouds shadows: Off

Off Distance clouds shadows: On

On Fog quality settings: Enabled

Enabled Volumetrics quality settings: High

High Budget: 0.3

0.3 Resolution depth ratio: 0.7

0.7 Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Maximum pixel radius: 40

40 Fullscreen effect: On

On Step count: 6

6 Global illumination quality: High

High Fullscreen effect: On

On Ray steps: 64

64 Denoiser radius: 0.5

0.5 Half-resolution denoiser: Off

Off Use second denoiser pass: On

On Depth tolerance: 0.1

0.1 Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Transparent reflections: On

On Maximum ray steps: 32

32 Depth of field quality: Low

Low Near sample count: 3

3 Near max radius: 2

2 Far sample count: 4

4 Far max radius: 5

5 Resolution: Full

Full High-quality filtering: Off

Off Motion blur: Medium

Medium Samples count: 8

8 Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Directional shadow resolution: 1,024

1,024 Terrain casts shadows: On

On Terrain quality settings: Medium

Medium Subdivisions: 3

3 Target patch size: 16

16 Water quality settings: Medium

Medium Enable water flow: On

On Maximum tesselation factor: 6

6 Tesselation fade start distance: 150

150 Tesselation fade range: 1,850

1,850 Level of detail: Medium

Medium Level of detail distance: 50%

50% Cross-fade: On

On Max light count: 4,096

4,096 Geometry cache limit: 1 GB

1 GB Strict geometry limit: Off

Off Animation quality: Medium

Medium Skinning quality: Two bones

Two bones Texture quality settings: Medium

Medium Mip bias: 1

1 Filter mode: Trilinear filtering

Despite being some of the best graphics cards in the market, gamers with the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti have to sacrifice the visual quality in Cities Skylines 2. The game is one of the most demanding and worst-optimized titles to have launched so far, even more than Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy, leaving players with high-end GPUs craving the extra eye candy the new simulator promised.