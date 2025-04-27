Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG released earlier this week on April 24, 2025. Set in a world inspired by French Romanticism, the game features a visually rich narrative with a strategic combat system. This title is available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
Even though the game was made using Unreal Engine 5, it is not the most demanding title, looking at the system requirements. It requires a minimum of the GTX 1060 or the Intel Arc A380 GPU. Thus, those who own the Intel Arc B580 should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics.
Being an Intel GPU, you can only utilize XeSS or FSR upscaling. However, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so you're left with TSR or XeSS upscaling for improving performance. Thus, it is crucial to moderate the settings to attain both smoother framerates and better visual quality.
This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel Arc B580.
Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an Intel Arc B580 GPU.
Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc B580
The game looks stunning at 1080p on the Intel Arc B580. Even with high settings, the game shows a stable 60 FPS performance. We've turned on XeSS upscaling and set it to Ultra Quality mode, which provides a solid boost in performance and quality.
The gameplay looks slightly better at Epic settings, but you will see a significant drop in performance. However, if you do wish to use Epic settings, we recommend you have a mix of Epic and Medium settings to get high framerates.
These are the best settings for the Intel Arc B580:
General
- Quick Preset: High
- Scaling Type: XeSS
- Scaling Mode: Ultra Quality
- Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)
- Max FPS: Unlimited
- VSync: Disable
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Active Monitor: Default
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Image
- Gamma: 1
- Contrast: 1
- Brightness: 1
Post Process
- Motion Blur: Disable
- Film Grain: Disable
- Chromatic Aberration: Disable
- Vignette: Disable
Rendering
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Shadows: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Reflection: High
- Post Process: High
- Texture: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Foliage: High
- Shading: High
With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at 60 FPS on the Intel Arc B580.
