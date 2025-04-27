Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG released earlier this week on April 24, 2025. Set in a world inspired by French Romanticism, the game features a visually rich narrative with a strategic combat system. This title is available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Even though the game was made using Unreal Engine 5, it is not the most demanding title, looking at the system requirements. It requires a minimum of the GTX 1060 or the Intel Arc A380 GPU. Thus, those who own the Intel Arc B580 should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics.

Being an Intel GPU, you can only utilize XeSS or FSR upscaling. However, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so you're left with TSR or XeSS upscaling for improving performance. Thus, it is crucial to moderate the settings to attain both smoother framerates and better visual quality.

This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel Arc B580.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an Intel Arc B580 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc B580

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks amazing at 1080p on the Intel Arc B580 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game looks stunning at 1080p on the Intel Arc B580. Even with high settings, the game shows a stable 60 FPS performance. We've turned on XeSS upscaling and set it to Ultra Quality mode, which provides a solid boost in performance and quality.

The gameplay looks slightly better at Epic settings, but you will see a significant drop in performance. However, if you do wish to use Epic settings, we recommend you have a mix of Epic and Medium settings to get high framerates.

These are the best settings for the Intel Arc B580:

General

Quick Preset: High

High Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)

66.669% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: Default

Default Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: High

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at 60 FPS on the Intel Arc B580.

