With Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can embark on an incredible journey once again through New York City. However, mastering the controls is a prerequisite before you can indulge in web-slinging and swinging. While a majority of the button layout is the same as in past games, enhancements have been made with an extensive maneuver list. Thus, it has become essential to review the controls once again.
This piece will thoroughly guide you through Marvel's Spider-Man 2's best controller settings.
Best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 controller settings for an elevated experience
Controller settings
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't require much tinkering, save for some tweaks to the controller. However, it should be mentioned that opting for the perfect controller configuration can elevate the already high-octane and frenetic nature of the game, where precise maneuvering and reactive measures are crucial for victory.
The best controller settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are mentioned below:
- Jump: Cross
- Attack: Square
- Web-Strike/Web Wings: Triangle
- Dodge: Circle
- Web-Shooter(Tap)/Gadget(Hold): R1
- Swing(Hold)/Parkour(Hold): R2
- Parry(Tap)/Ability(Hold): L1
- Aim: L2
- Camouflage(Miles): Up (D-pad)
- Heal: Down (D-pad)
- Shortcut 1: Left (D-pad)
- Shortcut 2: Right (D-pad)
- Map(Press)/FNSM App & Camera(Swipe): Touchpad
- Move: Left Stick
- Perch/Dive: L3
- Camera: Right Stick
- Show Objective/Scan Environment: R3
Invert Controls:
- Invert Look Control: Off
- Invert Web Wings Control: Y-Axis
Vibration:
- Vibration Settings: Experiential
- Vibration Intensity: 8
- Repeated Button Presses: Taps
- Continuous Dodge: Off
- Web-shooter Burst: Off
Toggles:
- Aim Mode: Hold
- Swing/Parkour Mode: Hold
- Air Trick Mode: Hold
- Web Wings Mode: Toggle
- Melee Mode: Single
Moveset controls
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is brimming with numerous moves and attacks, which are conveniently showcased in the in-game Moves List. As you progress and unlock fresh abilities for both Peter and Miles, this list will keep growing.
Some of the important moveset settings are mentioned below:
- Yank and throw environment: Hold L1 + R1
- Throw/Yank/Disarm enemies: Hold Triangle
- Air Launcher/Swing Kick: Hold Square
- Finisher: Triangle + Circle
- Charge Jump: Hold R2 + Cross
- Zip to point: L2 + R2
- Toggle Ability Mode: Hold R1
- Cross Ability: L1 + Cross
- Square Ability: L1 + Square
- Triangle Ability: L1 + Triangle
- Circle Ability: L1 + Circle
- Toggle Gadet Mode: Hold R1
- Web Grabber: R1 + Square
- Upshot: R1 + Triangle
- Concussion Burst: R1 + Circle
- Ricochet Web: R1 + Cross
- Symbiote Surge/Mega Venom Blast: L3 + R3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 urges players to peruse the controls and moves list beforehand to pave the way for conquering the villains and potentially rescuing the innocent. Additionally, the game has a tutorial to provide some hands-on experience for mastering the essentials.