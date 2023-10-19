With Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can embark on an incredible journey once again through New York City. However, mastering the controls is a prerequisite before you can indulge in web-slinging and swinging. While a majority of the button layout is the same as in past games, enhancements have been made with an extensive maneuver list. Thus, it has become essential to review the controls once again.

This piece will thoroughly guide you through Marvel's Spider-Man 2's best controller settings.

Best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 controller settings for an elevated experience

Controller settings

Best controller settings for Spider-Man 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't require much tinkering, save for some tweaks to the controller. However, it should be mentioned that opting for the perfect controller configuration can elevate the already high-octane and frenetic nature of the game, where precise maneuvering and reactive measures are crucial for victory.

The best controller settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are mentioned below:

Jump : Cross

: Cross Attack : Square

: Square Web-Strike/Web Wings : Triangle

: Triangle Dodge : Circle

: Circle Web-Shooter(Tap)/Gadget(Hold) : R1

: R1 Swing(Hold)/Parkour(Hold) : R2

: R2 Parry(Tap)/Ability(Hold) : L1

: L1 Aim : L2

: L2 Camouflage(Miles) : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Heal : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Shortcut 1 : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Shortcut 2 : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Map(Press)/FNSM App & Camera(Swipe) : Touchpad

: Touchpad Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Perch/Dive : L3

: L3 Camera : Right Stick

: Right Stick Show Objective/Scan Environment: R3

Invert Controls:

Invert Look Control : Off

: Off Invert Web Wings Control: Y-Axis

Vibration:

Vibration Settings : Experiential

: Experiential Vibration Intensity : 8

: 8 Repeated Button Presses : Taps

: Taps Continuous Dodge : Off

: Off Web-shooter Burst: Off

Toggles:

Aim Mode : Hold

: Hold Swing/Parkour Mode : Hold

: Hold Air Trick Mode : Hold

: Hold Web Wings Mode : Toggle

: Toggle Melee Mode: Single

Moveset controls

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is brimming with numerous moves and attacks, which are conveniently showcased in the in-game Moves List. As you progress and unlock fresh abilities for both Peter and Miles, this list will keep growing.

Some of the important moveset settings are mentioned below:

Yank and throw environment : Hold L1 + R1

: Hold L1 + R1 Throw/Yank/Disarm enemies : Hold Triangle

: Hold Triangle Air Launcher/Swing Kick : Hold Square

: Hold Square Finisher : Triangle + Circle

: Triangle + Circle Charge Jump : Hold R2 + Cross

: Hold R2 + Cross Zip to point : L2 + R2

: L2 + R2 Toggle Ability Mode : Hold R1

: Hold R1 Cross Ability : L1 + Cross

: L1 + Cross Square Ability : L1 + Square

: L1 + Square Triangle Ability : L1 + Triangle

: L1 + Triangle Circle Ability : L1 + Circle

: L1 + Circle Toggle Gadet Mode : Hold R1

: Hold R1 Web Grabber : R1 + Square

: R1 + Square Upshot : R1 + Triangle

: R1 + Triangle Concussion Burst : R1 + Circle

: R1 + Circle Ricochet Web : R1 + Cross

: R1 + Cross Symbiote Surge/Mega Venom Blast: L3 + R3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 urges players to peruse the controls and moves list beforehand to pave the way for conquering the villains and potentially rescuing the innocent. Additionally, the game has a tutorial to provide some hands-on experience for mastering the essentials.