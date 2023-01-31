Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The Dead Space remake is one of the heaviest games to run, but the newly launched RTX 4070 Ti handles it quite well. With all the generational improvements in place, the Ada Lovelace-based cards are the best choice for playing intense AAA titles.

The 4070 Ti starts from around $800, which makes it a better deal than other high-end Ampere-based cards like the 3080 Ti and the 3090. Thus, many gamers are settling for this GPU instead of betting their money on an older and less power-efficient graphics card.

Like most AAA titles, the Dead Space remake has many video settings that can make fine-tuning the game a chore. In this guide, we list the best settings for the RTX 4070 Ti.

RTX 4070 Ti is perfect for playing Dead Space remake

The 4070 Ti benefits from all generational improvements in the RTX 40 series lineup. It has DLSS 3, a more power-efficient design, and future-proof specs. The card runs the Dead Space remake flawlessly, thus, gamers with the GPU need not worry.

The best settings to run the game without hiccups are listed below.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at highest quality

The 4070 Ti can easily handle 4K gaming. The 70-class GPUs are no longer targeted at 1440p solely, and thus players can enjoy the latest titles in the market at the current industry standard.

The best settings are listed below:

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at high framerates

Some gamers might want to scale above 60 FPS. The RTX 4070 Ti can easily run the game at high framerates in QHD resolution. The following settings should enable players to utilize their high refresh rate displays to the maximum.

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

The RTX 4070 Ti is among the best graphics cards available and packs better value than high-end Ampere-based GPUs. Thus, it is one of the best options for playing the Dead Space remake.

