Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest installment in the legendary franchise and is set to officially release on 15 May 2025. id Software's first-person shooter will launch on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
Judging by the system requirements of The Dark Ages, we see that it is moderately demanding in terms of components. The developer recommends at least the RTX 3080 to run at higher settings or resolutions. However, this is no cause for alarm as those who own either the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti can easily run the game at 1080p.
While The Dark Ages runs fine, we recommend you make a few tweaks to the settings. Moreover, optimization is crucial to be able to get the performance without sacrificing much of the visual quality.
In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.
Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the RTX 3070 GPU.
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070
Doom The Dark Ages runs quite smoothly on the RTX 3070, easily showing over 60 FPS on average. We've set the resolution to 1080p and have used a mix of Ultra and Medium settings. This helps you get great picture quality while also not being too taxing on the performance.
We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which helps you get higher visual quality while also increasing framerates. We suggest you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.
Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: 180
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 0%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 40%
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
Also read: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti has a slightly higher performance threshold, so you can run the game at its highest graphics settings, which is Ultra Nightmare. At 1080p, this graphics preset brings out the best details and textures, providing a realistic game experience.
We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which gives an additional boost in quality and performance.
Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070 Ti:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: 180
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 0%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 40%
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
With these settings enabled, you should be able to run The Dark Ages seamlessly on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti.
Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:
- Is Doom The Dark Ages coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
- Is Doom The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?