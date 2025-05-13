Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest installment in the legendary franchise and is set to officially release on 15 May 2025. id Software's first-person shooter will launch on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Ad

Judging by the system requirements of The Dark Ages, we see that it is moderately demanding in terms of components. The developer recommends at least the RTX 3080 to run at higher settings or resolutions. However, this is no cause for alarm as those who own either the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti can easily run the game at 1080p.

While The Dark Ages runs fine, we recommend you make a few tweaks to the settings. Moreover, optimization is crucial to be able to get the performance without sacrificing much of the visual quality.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the RTX 3070 GPU.

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 easily runs Doom The Dark Ages at 1080p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages runs quite smoothly on the RTX 3070, easily showing over 60 FPS on average. We've set the resolution to 1080p and have used a mix of Ultra and Medium settings. This helps you get great picture quality while also not being too taxing on the performance.

Ad

We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which helps you get higher visual quality while also increasing framerates. We suggest you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Ad

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Ad

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Also read: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3070 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages looks incredible on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 3070 Ti has a slightly higher performance threshold, so you can run the game at its highest graphics settings, which is Ultra Nightmare. At 1080p, this graphics preset brings out the best details and textures, providing a realistic game experience.

Ad

We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which gives an additional boost in quality and performance.

Here are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Ad

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 40%

40% Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Ad

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run The Dark Ages seamlessly on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti.

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More