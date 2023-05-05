Drawing tablets have become an essential tool for digital artists, providing them with the ability to create and manipulate their artwork with ease and precision. Whether you’re a professional artist, a hobbyist, or you're just starting out, good drawing tablets can greatly enhance your creative process. With so many options available on the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we’ll be discussing five of the best drawing tablets for digital artists, taking into consideration factors such as price, features, and performance.

A drawing tablet is a digital device that allows you to draw and create art directly on the tablet’s surface. Unlike a mouse or a trackpad, a drawing tablet’s stylus offers a natural and intuitive way to draw and manipulate digital art. With the increasing popularity of digital art, drawing tablets have become more prevalent and accessible.

From budget-friendly options to high-end professional tablets, there are drawing tablets for every level of artist. In the following sections, we’ll explore some of the best options available on the market for digital artists, with a focus on features such as pressure sensitivity, accuracy, and ease of use.

Which drawing tablet should you get? 5 best options for digital artists

Here are the best drawing tablets that are sure to take your digital art to the next level. These tablets have been selected based on their performance, features, and overall value for the price.

1) Wacom Intuos Pro

Wacom has long been the go-to brand for digital artists, and the Intuos Pro is no exception. This tablet comes in three different sizes (small, medium, and large) and features a sleek and ergonomic design.

The Intuos Pro uses Wacom’s patented Pro Pen 2 technology, which provides 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt response, allowing for incredibly precise and nuanced drawing. Additionally, the tablet’s customizable ExpressKeys and Touch Ring make it easy to access your most-used shortcuts and commands.

One potential downside to the Wacom Intuos Pro is its relatively high price point. However, if you’re a professional artist or serious hobbyist, the investment may be worth it, considering the tablet’s exceptional quality and reliability.

2) Huion Kamvas Pro 16

For those on a budget, the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 offers excellent value without sacrificing functionality. This tablet features a 15.6-inch full HD display with 120% sRGB color gamut and 178-degree viewing angle, making it a great option for artists who prioritize color accuracy.

The Kamvas Pro 16 also comes with a battery-free pen that has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, ensuring a natural and responsive drawing experience. One potential downside to the Kamvas Pro 16 is its slightly heavier weight compared to other tablets on the market. However, many users find that the tradeoff is worth it because of the tablet’s larger display and affordability.

3) iPad Pro

While not strictly a “drawing tablet,” the latest generation of the iPad Pro has become a popular choice among digital artists due to its powerful hardware and versatile software options.

The iPad Pro features an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology, providing a stunning visual experience for artists. Additionally, the tablet supports the Apple Pencil (sold separately), which boasts an impressive 20ms latency and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

One potential downside to the iPad Pro is its relatively high cost compared to other tablets on the market. Additionally, some artists may find the lack of a physical shortcut button or touch ring to be limiting. However, the tablet’s portability and versatility make it an excellent choice for those who value flexibility and convenience.

4) XP-Pen Deco Pro

The XP-Pen Deco Pro is a budget-friendly tablet that offers impressive features and functionality. The tablet sports a sleek design and a large drawing area with eight customizable express keys, allowing for quick and easy access to frequently used commands. The Deco Pro’s battery-free pen boasts 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, providing an intuitive and natural drawing experience.

One potential downside to the Deco Pro is its lack of a display, which may be a dealbreaker for some artists. However, the tablet’s affordability and impressive performance make it a great option for those looking for a reliable and cost-effective drawing tablet.

5) Microsoft Surface Book 3

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid that provides both portability and power for digital artists. The tablet features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 3000x2000 pixels, making it an excellent choice for artists who prioritize image quality. Additionally, the Surface Book 3 comes with the Microsoft Surface Pen, which boasts 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, providing a natural and precise drawing experience.

One potential downside to the Surface Book 3 is its high cost, which may be prohibitive for some artists. Additionally, the tablet’s weight and size may make it less portable than the other options on this list. However, the tablet’s versatility as both a laptop and tablet makes it an excellent choice for artists who value power and convenience.

There are many great drawing tablets on the market for digital artists, and the five options listed above are just a few of the best. When choosing a tablet, it’s important to consider factors such as price, features, and personal preferences. Whether you’re a professional artist or just starting out, investing in quality drawing tablets can take your digital art to the next level.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

