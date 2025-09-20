  • home icon
  Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for Steam Deck

Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Published Sep 20, 2025 13:50 GMT
The best settings for Dying Light: The Beast on Steam Deck (Image via Techland, Steam)
The best settings for Dying Light: The Beast on Steam Deck (Image via Techland, Steam)

Dying Light: The Beast is finally out on PC and has garnered positive reviews for its atmospheric visuals, intense action, and, most importantly, its highly optimized graphics. While the game's system requirements were moderately demanding, its gameplay performance metrics show that it delivers high framerates even on modest systems.

Thus, running the game on a handheld console like the Steam Deck should not be an issue. However, since the Deck is a portable handheld device, it does have certain performance limitations. For this reason, optimization is crucial for a smooth gaming experience. This guide looks into the best Dying Light: The Beast settings for the Steam Deck.

The best settings for Dying Light: The Beast on Steam Deck

Dying Light: The Beast is well optimized for the Steam Deck (Image via Techland)
Dying Light: The Beast is well optimized for the Steam Deck (Image via Techland)

The Beast runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck. With the resolution set to 800p, the game shows an average of 60 FPS with the following settings. We've enabled a mix of Low and Medium graphics settings, along with High-quality textures, to retain the quality. While it does not look great, the game runs quite smoothly on the handheld.

also-read-trending Trending

We've enabled FSR upscaling and also set it to Performance mode, thus prioritizing performance over quality. The game's performance on the Steam Deck goes well with similar settings seen on low-end GPUs.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Basic settings

  • Monitor: Monitor 0
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • HDR: Off
  • Vertical Synchronization: Off
  • Gamma: 20
  • Safezone Calibration: 100
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • FPS Limiter: Off
  • Target FPS: 60 (greyed out)
  • Upscaler Type: FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Performance
  • Sharpness: 50
  • Latency Reduction: Off
  • Frame Generation: FSR
  • Frame Generation Ratio: 2 (greyed out)
  • Field of View: 57
Advanced video settings

  • Quality: Performance
  • Glow: On
  • Light Streaks: On
  • Lens Flare: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: On (as per preference)
  • Film Grain Effect: On (as per preference)
  • Motion Blur Intensity: 0
  • Renderer Mode: D3D12
  • Asynchronous Compute: On
  • Texture Quality: High
  • LOD Quality: Low
  • Draw Distance Multiplier: 140
  • Motion Blur Quality: Low
  • Particles Quality: Medium
  • Shadows Quality: Very Low
  • Screen Space Shadows: Off
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: Low
  • Global Illumination Quality: Low
  • Reflections Quality: Low
  • Fog Quality: Low
  • Postprocess Quality: Low

Frame Generation has also been enabled, which is one of the main factors for the high performance seen on the Deck. While you could turn this off, expect a significant decrease in performance. Without FG, gameplay can drop down to an average of 30-35 FPS with the same settings.

For the advanced video settings, we recommend turning off Motion Blur, as it will reduce performance and make it laggy. Settings like Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain Effect don't heavily impact performance, so you could have them on or off as you wish.

Also read: Best PC optimization guide for Dying Light: The Beast

This concludes the best Dying Light: The Beast settings for Steam Deck. The provided settings should get you over 60 FPS on average. While the gameplay doesn't look the best, it runs without any performance drops or issues.

