EA FC 26 offers impressive visuals and refined gameplay, and high-end GPUs provide the power to enjoy the game at its best quality. The system requirements of the new football simulation title indicate that it is well-optimized for less powerful systems. Thus, gamers who own high-end setups can comfortably play the game at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

Ad

While the game can run well on powerful setups, you can tweak the settings for a balanced gameplay experience, featuring both high-res visuals and performance. This guide discusses the best EA FC 26 settings for high-end GPUs.

Best settings for EA FC 26 on high-end GPUs

EA FC 26 looks stunning at 1440p resolution on high-end GPUs (Image via Electronic Arts)

The recommended GPU for the game is the Nvidia GTX 1660 or the AMD RX 5600 XT, which feature 6 GB of VRAM. Thus, any GPU above this would be perfect for running the game at 1080p.

Ad

Trending

These settings apply to Nvidia GPUs like the RTX 3070, 4060 Ti, 4070, and all 80 and 90-class cards from these generations. Also, most cards from the RTX 50 series, such as the RTX 5060 Ti, 5070, all the way to 5090, can run the game at the settings below for the best quality gameplay.

From AMD, cards like the Radeon RX 6700 XT, 7700 XT, 7900 XT, and even newer GPUs like the RX 9070 and 9070 XT can use the settings below. Intel Arc GPUs featuring over 6GB VRAM are excellent for these settings too, typically cards like the Arc B570 and B580. Almost all the above-mentioned cards can easily run the game at Ultra settings at 1440p resolution.

Ad

While cards like RTX 3060, 4060, and 5060 fall under the mid-range category, the same settings can be applied to these cards as well due to how well-optimized the game is for these GPUs. However, we suggest sticking with High settings at the 1440p resolution. If you're playing at 1080p, however, you can have the graphics set to Ultra and still achieve high performance.

Here are the best settings for the high-end GPUs:

Display settings

Ad

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Off

Off Cutscene Performance: Half Frame Rate

Half Frame Rate Render Scale: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: 60

Graphics settings

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Rendering Quality: Ultra

Ultra Strand Based Hair: On

On Grass Quality: Ultra

Ultra Crowd Quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur: Off

The game looks amazing at the Ultra graphics preset, especially at the 1440p resolution. You could turn on Motion Blur, as it would not heavily impact performance. However, we recommend turning on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Ad

Also read: EA FC 26 Career Mode explained: Everything you need to know

That's about it for the best EA FC 26 settings for high-end GPUs. The provided settings offer a balanced experience, featuring high-quality visuals and smooth performance. With the settings we've provided, you can experience the game at over 60 FPS, irrespective of the high-end GPU you own.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More