5 best laptops for EA FC 26

If you’re planning to play EA FC 26 on PC and are looking to purchase one at the moment, choosing the right laptop can make all the difference in how smooth, responsive, and immersive your matches feel. EA’s latest football title comes with enhanced visuals, faster animations, and fairly demanding performance needs. Thus, having a capable setup is crucial to be able to play at the best settings.

Ad

There are a ton of options online, each featuring RTX 40 or 50 series GPUs, with stunning displays and builds. However, with so many options online, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one for you. This guide looks into the best gaming laptops for EA FC 26.

The best laptops for EA FC 26

1) MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XW

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best laptops for EA FC 26 overall (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,529.00

Ad

Trending

First on the list is the MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XW, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, paired with the RTX 5070 Ti GPU. This particular model comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. These specs make it perfect for running EA FC 26 and other demanding games at the highest resolution and graphics settings.

Specifications MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XW Display 16”, FHD+, 144Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 16 GB DDR5 5600 ROM 512GB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 Battery 90 Wh

Ad

Its high-resolution FHD+ 16-inch display is perfect for creating an immersive gaming experience. The high refresh rate of 144Hz helps prevent stuttering and lag, offering smooth visuals. The 90 Wh battery lasts an impressive five-to-seven hours of moderate use. However, with gaming or other demanding workloads, runtimes can be cut down to under three hours.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

2) Alienware 16 Aurora

The Alienware 16 Aurora is a premium gaming laptop for EA FC 26 (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,099.99

Ad

The Alienware 16 Aurora is among the more premium options on the list, featuring a subtle and minimalistic design. It is powered by the Intel Core 7 240H processor and the RTX 5050 GPU. Featuring an impressive 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, it offers great value for money for the price. The Aurora's specs can comfortably run EA FC 26 at high graphics settings without any performance issues.

Specifications Alienware 16 Aurora Display 16”, WQXGA, 120Hz Processor Intel Core 7 240H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 RAM 16 GB DDR5 5600 ROM 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 96 Wh

Ad

The laptop's 16-inch display comes with a WQXGA resolution, which is slightly greater than the standard 1440p display, offering greater quality. Its 120Hz refresh rate is typically lower than most gaming laptops, but it offers smooth visuals nevertheless.

According to reviews, its 96 Wh battery lasts upwards of seven hours of moderate use. However, with demanding tasks like gaming, runtimes can be significantly shorter.

If you're not particular about getting the highest specs or are a little tight on the budget, you could get the same laptop featuring the RTX 4050 GPU for $50 less on the official Dell website.

Ad

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

3) Asus ROG Strix G16 G615

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is another excellent premium laptop for EA FC 26 (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,199.99

Ad

The Asus ROG Strix G16 G615 is purpose-built for gaming, featuring an excellent cooling system and sleek design. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, paired with the RTX 5050 graphics card, which is a solid combo for high-end gaming. The laptop also features 8GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. With these specs, a moderately demanding game like FC 26 can run at the highest graphics settings.

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G16 G615 (G615JH-DS54) Display 16”, FHD+, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 RAM 8GB DDR5 5600 ROM 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 90 Wh

Ad

The Strix G16 features a stunning 16-inch FHD+ display, which offers greater quality than an FHD screen. The 165Hz refresh rate offers fluid visuals without any stutters or lag. Moreover, the display supports Nvidia G-Sync, which helps prevent screen tearing, making the visuals even smoother. The 90 Wh battery lasts upwards of five hours of moderate use, but gaming runtimes vary from two-to-three hours.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

Also read: Nvidia RTX 5050 vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is best for gaming in mid-2025?

Ad

4) Acer Nitro V 15

The Acer Nitro V 15 is one of the best low-priced laptops for EA FC 26 (Image via Acer)

Price: $999.99

Ad

The Acer Nitro V 15 is a value-friendly gaming laptop to run a title like EA FC 26. Featuring the Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired with the RTX 4060 GPU, it can handle most AAA titles with ease. This particular model comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which should be enough for daily tasks. However, the storage can be quite limiting for some users.

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-789J) Display 15.6”, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16 GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB SSD Battery 57 Wh

Ad

The display featured is a standard 15.6-inch FHD screen, with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This is perfect for an immersive gaming experience without any visual stuttering. The 57 Wh battery lasts around six-to-seven hours of light use, but heavier use can bring the battery life down to two-to-three hours.

There is another model of the Nitro V 15 (RTX 3050) that's selling for just $749. However, it didn't make the list as the rest of its specs felt underwhelming. If your budget is very low, you could check it out on the official website.

Ad

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

5) Lenovo LOQ 15

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is one of the best budget laptops for EA FC 26 (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $879.99

Ad

Last on our list is the Lenovo LOQ 15, which is the most affordable gaming laptop to play EA FC 26. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS CPU and the RTX 4050 GPU, making it a solid mid-range build for AAA gaming. It also features 12GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is decent for the price. However, you might have to upgrade these in the long run.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ 15 Display 15.6”, FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 12GB DDR5 4800 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 60 Wh

Ad

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers a great visual experience for a football simulation like EA FC 26. The 60 Wh battery of the LOQ 15 is quite average, lasting only around two-to-three hours of moderate use. With heavier workloads like gaming, expect only around one-to-two hours of runtime.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

Also read: 5 best gaming laptop GPUs to buy in 2025

That's about it for the best gaming laptops to play EA FC 26. We've included a varied list of budget choices, featuring both affordable and premium laptops. Considering how the game is just moderately demanding, you don't need to spend a lot to play it.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More