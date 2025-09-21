Playing EA FC 26 on a low-end GPU can be challenging, but with the right settings, it’s possible to achieve smooth gameplay and a visually enjoyable experience. The game's system requirements suggest that it requires a GPU with at least 4GB of VRAM. This is not an issue for most new cards, which feature higher VRAM. But those using budget or older graphics cards may find it quite difficult to run the game at higher settings.

Luckily, the game is well optimized for low-end setups, and with a few tweaks in the graphics, you can achieve high framerates. To help you get an ideal gaming experience, we've put together the best EA FC 26 settings for low-end GPUs.

Best settings for EA FC 26 on low-end GPUs

EA FC 26 runs well on low-end GPUs with optimized settings (Image via Electronic Arts)

The minimum required GPU for the game is the AMD RX 570 or the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti, both of which feature 4GB of VRAM. This is a good rule of thumb, as any card featuring more VRAM can handle the provided settings below.

This includes Nvidia cards from older generations, like the GTX 970, 1050 Ti, 1650, 1060, and relatively newer cards like the RTX 2050, 2060, and the 3050. Cards from the RTX 60 class GPUs, like the 3060 or 4060, fall into the mid-range category and can handle higher resolutions.

From AMD, cards like the Radeon RX 560, 570, 580, and comparatively newer cards like the RX 5500 XT and 6500 XT, among others, fit into the low-end category. These cards can handle the game at 1080p, albeit with different graphics settings. Unlike FPS or RPG titles, FC 26 is a football simulation title, so there's not a lot to tweak in terms of graphics settings.

Here are the best settings for the low-end GPUs:

Display settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Off

Off Cutscene Performance: Half Frame Rate

Half Frame Rate Render Scale: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: 60

Graphics settings

Graphics Preset: Medium (reduce to Low for GPUs with 4GB VRAM)

Medium (reduce to Low for GPUs with 4GB VRAM) Rendering Quality: Medium

Medium Strand Based Hair: Off

Off Grass Quality: Medium

Medium Crowd Quality: Medium

Medium Cloth Quality: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion Quality: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Off

For older GPU models like the GTX 970, 1050 Ti, 1650, and Radeon RX 560 and 570, we recommend sticking to the Low graphics preset. You can still have the resolution set to 1080p, but we suggest lowering the graphics quality for a more playable framerate.

For cards with over 4GB VRAM, we suggest setting the graphics quality to Medium. The 1080p resolution looks perfect at this setting for older cards, showing over 60-70 FPS on average, which is quite impressive.

Also Read: Is it worth buying the EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition?

We recommend keeping Motion Blur turned off, as it would negatively affect game performance. Only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync. Refrain from turning on VSync otherwise, as it would cause input lag and reduce smoothness.

That's about it for the best EA FC 26 settings for low-end graphics cards. The provided settings should get you a balanced playthrough, featuring high performance without sacrificing much in terms of graphics quality. As long as you have at least 4 GB VRAM, you can experience gameplay at over 60 FPS.

