Best EA FC 26 settings for Steam Deck

By Adith Pramod
Published Sep 21, 2025 12:02 GMT
Best settings for EA FC 26 on Steam Deck (Image via Electronic Arts, Steam)
Best settings for EA FC 26 on Steam Deck (Image via Electronic Arts, Steam)

EA FC 26 is out on Early Access and is available on handheld platforms like the Steam Deck. The latest installment in the franchise brings a new level of realism and football immersion, retaining the optimized system requirements. As a result, it's not very heavy on the hardware, making it the perfect title to play on a console like the Deck.

While the game runs quite well on less powerful setups, you can tweak the graphics settings for smooth performance and optimal visual quality. This guide explores the best graphics settings for FC 26 on Steam Deck.

Best settings for EA FC 26 on Steam Deck

EA FC 26 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck (Image via Electronic Arts)
EA FC 26 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs at a little over 50 FPS with optimized settings on the Steam Deck. The resolution remains the same at 800p, but we've reduced the graphics settings to Low. We've set the cutscene performance to half framerate, so it runs at upwards of 30 FPS. This reduces the GPU load, freeing up system resources to load the next section of the game in the background.

We suggest you keep VSync off for more responsiveness and lower input lag. Motion Blur has also been turned off for better performance.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display settings

  • Display Mode: Borderless
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:10
  • Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800
  • Refresh Rate: 90Hz
  • Frame Rate Limit: 60FPS
  • VSync: Off
  • Cutscene Performance: Half Frame Rate
  • Render Scale: 100
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: 60

Graphics settings

  • Graphics Preset: Low
  • Rendering Quality: Low
  • Strand-Based Hair: Off
  • Grass Quality: Low
  • Crowd Quality: Low
  • Cloth Quality: Low
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: Low
  • Motion Blur: Off
This concludes the best EA FC 26 settings for the Steam Deck. The provided settings should get you an optimized playthrough of the football simulation title. We've tweaked the graphics settings to prioritize performance, but at the same time, we've focused on maintaining decent visual quality.

