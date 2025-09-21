Best EA FC 26 settings for Steam Deck

EA FC 26 is out on Early Access and is available on handheld platforms like the Steam Deck. The latest installment in the franchise brings a new level of realism and football immersion, retaining the optimized system requirements. As a result, it's not very heavy on the hardware, making it the perfect title to play on a console like the Deck.

While the game runs quite well on less powerful setups, you can tweak the graphics settings for smooth performance and optimal visual quality. This guide explores the best graphics settings for FC 26 on Steam Deck.

Best settings for EA FC 26 on Steam Deck

EA FC 26 runs smoothly on the Steam Deck (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs at a little over 50 FPS with optimized settings on the Steam Deck. The resolution remains the same at 800p, but we've reduced the graphics settings to Low. We've set the cutscene performance to half framerate, so it runs at upwards of 30 FPS. This reduces the GPU load, freeing up system resources to load the next section of the game in the background.

We suggest you keep VSync off for more responsiveness and lower input lag. Motion Blur has also been turned off for better performance.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display settings

Display Mode: Borderless

Borderless Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Refresh Rate: 90Hz

90Hz Frame Rate Limit: 60FPS

60FPS VSync: Off

Off Cutscene Performance: Half Frame Rate

Half Frame Rate Render Scale: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: 60

Graphics settings

Graphics Preset: Low

Low Rendering Quality: Low

Low Strand-Based Hair: Off

Off Grass Quality: Low

Low Crowd Quality: Low

Low Cloth Quality: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion Quality: Low

Low Motion Blur: Off

This concludes the best EA FC 26 settings for the Steam Deck. The provided settings should get you an optimized playthrough of the football simulation title. We've tweaked the graphics settings to prioritize performance, but at the same time, we've focused on maintaining decent visual quality.

