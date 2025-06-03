  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop

Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:19 GMT
Elden Ring Nightreign runs well on the RTX 4050 laptop (Image via FromSoftware and Walmart)
Elden Ring Nightreign runs well on the RTX 4050 laptop (Image via FromSoftware and Walmart)

The Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU was introduced in the Ada Lovelace lineup as an entry-level gaming option with limited rendering prowess. It's barely faster than the 3050 in terms of raw rasterization capabilities, which it makes up for with better DLSS capabilities and frame generation. However, Elden Ring Nightreign, the new FromSoftware release, doesn't support any of these technologies, which makes it a tricky game for budget cards. You solely have to rely on raw rendering prowess to pull through the game.

Ad

Manually optimizing for the title can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started, we have listed the ideal settings options for the 4050 laptop GPU in this guide. Do note that we have created these recommendations with a stable 1080p 60 FPS experience in mind, which is the target recommendation of most devices bundling a 4050 graphics processor.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (laptop equivalents of Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU can handle Elden Ring Nightreign reasonably well at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)
The RTX 4050 laptop GPU can handle Elden Ring Nightreign reasonably well at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 4050 laptops were primarily launched to target entry-level 1080p gaming. However, the 6 GB VRAM buffer and the severely cut-down AD107 graphics chip keep gamers limited in terms of the fidelity they can expect in the latest AAA games.

Ad

However, Elden Ring Nightreign, like the 2022 original, is locked to 60 FPS, allowing players some freedom to crank up the video settings. The game doesn't support DLSS or frame generation, so you can't just max it out.

For the best experience, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings at 1080p. This keeps the framerate steady at 60 FPS while ensuring stutters and frametime spikes don't degrade the experience.

Here are the ideal settings:

Ad
  • Screen mode: Fullscreen
  • Display output: Native display
  • Limit mouse movement: On
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

  • Texture quality: Low
  • Antialiasing quality: Medium
  • SSAO: High
  • Depth of field: Low
  • Motion blur: Medium
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Lighting quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: Low
  • Volumetric lighting quality: Medium
  • Reflection quality: Medium
  • Water surface quality: Low
  • Shader quality: Low
  • Global illumination quality: Low
  • Grass quality: Medium

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU isn't the fastest gaming chip on the planet. The hardware limitations mean players will have to crank down the video settings to get a decent framerate in the latest titles. With a mix of Low and Medium settings applied, Elden Ring Nightreign works well, especially given it's locked to 60 FPS.

Ad

Read more Elden Ring Nightreign articles on Sportskeeda:

Is Elden Ring Nightreign open world?

Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

How to unlock The Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications