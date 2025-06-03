Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop

The Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU was introduced in the Ada Lovelace lineup as an entry-level gaming option with limited rendering prowess. It's barely faster than the 3050 in terms of raw rasterization capabilities, which it makes up for with better DLSS capabilities and frame generation. However, Elden Ring Nightreign, the new FromSoftware release, doesn't support any of these technologies, which makes it a tricky game for budget cards. You solely have to rely on raw rendering prowess to pull through the game.
Manually optimizing for the title can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started, we have listed the ideal settings options for the 4050 laptop GPU in this guide. Do note that we have created these recommendations with a stable 1080p 60 FPS experience in mind, which is the target recommendation of most devices bundling a 4050 graphics processor.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (laptop equivalents of Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop
The Nvidia RTX 4050 laptops were primarily launched to target entry-level 1080p gaming. However, the 6 GB VRAM buffer and the severely cut-down AD107 graphics chip keep gamers limited in terms of the fidelity they can expect in the latest AAA games.
However, Elden Ring Nightreign, like the 2022 original, is locked to 60 FPS, allowing players some freedom to crank up the video settings. The game doesn't support DLSS or frame generation, so you can't just max it out.
For the best experience, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings at 1080p. This keeps the framerate steady at 60 FPS while ensuring stutters and frametime spikes don't degrade the experience.
Here are the ideal settings:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: Low
- Antialiasing quality: Medium
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: Low
- Motion blur: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Low
- Volumetric lighting quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Water surface quality: Low
- Shader quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Grass quality: Medium
The RTX 4050 laptop GPU isn't the fastest gaming chip on the planet. The hardware limitations mean players will have to crank down the video settings to get a decent framerate in the latest titles. With a mix of Low and Medium settings applied, Elden Ring Nightreign works well, especially given it's locked to 60 FPS.
