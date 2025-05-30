Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to be released on 30 May 2025, on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It improves on the game's core style and features both co-op and battle royale elements with its multiplayer.

The original Elden Ring was not very demanding, and fortunately, Nightreign features the same light system requirements. The game runs even on an older 3GB VRAM GPU like the GTX 1060. Thus, players who own the RTX 4070 should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

This guide looks into the best settings for Nightreign on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4070 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is perfect for running Elden Ring Nightreign at 1440p (Image via FromSoftware)

The game has a 60 FPS cap, which is quite unfortunate because the GPU is capable of showing so much more. Nevertheless, Nightreign runs very smoothly at 60 FPS even at 1440p resolution with Maximum settings. The powerful specs of the GPU easily handle the maximum graphics, showing amazing texture quality, shadows, and lighting effects.

We've enabled both Motion Blur and Depth of Field, both of which add a ton of immersion to the gameplay.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: High

High Motion Blur: High

High Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4070 Super

Elden Ring Nightreign looks amazing on the RTX 4070 Super (Image via FromSoftware)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4070 Super. It's 12 GB VRAM offers enough juice to run Nightreign at 4K resolution without any drops in Max graphics settings. The higher resolution greatly brings out the textures, reflections, and special effects. We've increased the Motion Blur and Depth of Field to Maximum, making the gameplay a lot more immersive and realistic.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070 Super:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: Maximum

Maximum Motion Blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

This concludes the best settings for Nightreign on the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super. The provided settings allow for stable 60 FPS gameplay, even at the higher resolutions. While the RTX 4070 excels at 1440p, it can also handle 4K like the RTX 4070 Super. However, we've focused on 1440p to avoid frame drops.

The maximum graphics settings enabled on both GPUs should get you amazing visual quality that makes the gameplay more realistic, especially with factors like Motion Blur and Depth of Field enabled.

