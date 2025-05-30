Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Elden Ring Nightreign is an upcoming action RPG developed by FromSoftware, set to release on May 30, 2025, across platforms including Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Following upon a legendary title like Elden Ring, the expectations are quite high. It follows a slightly different approach, though, combining the classic Souls-like combat with the Battle Royale-like experience.

Like the original title, the system requirements of Nightreign are not demanding at all. It requires a minimum of the GTX 1060 to run smoothly. Thus, those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super would have absolutely no problems running the game at very high graphics settings.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Elden Ring Nightreign on the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4080 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4080

Elden Ring Nightreign looks amazing on the RTX 4080 (Image via FromSoftware)

Nightreign runs incredibly well on the powerful RTX 4080. The GPU's 16 GB VRAM provides enough juice for handling the game at 1440p resolution. We've enabled the Maximum graphics preset, which produces amazing visual quality. The textures, shadows, and reflections look super realistic at this setting, and extra features like Motion Blur and Depth of Field make the gameplay much more immersive.

We recommend you turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: High

High Motion Blur: High

High Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4080 Super

The RTX 4080 Super can easily handle Ring Nightreign at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

Nightreign easily runs at the 4K resolution on the RTX 4080 Super. The GPU is also powerful enough to handle the Maximum graphics preset. The gameplay would be an absolute treat to play on a larger screen, especially with the higher resolution.

The max graphics setting brings out incredible detail, whereas Motion Blur and Depth of Field make the gameplay more immersive and realistic.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080 Super:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: Maximum

Maximum Motion Blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

This concludes the article on the best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super. With the provided settings, you should be able to achieve a stable 60 FPS framerate. Because of the 60 FPS cap, it is not possible to get higher framerates, which is quite disappointing, especially for a modern AAA title.

However, both GPUs are capable of smoothly running the game at higher resolutions, especially the RTX 4080 Super, which easily runs Nightreign at 4K.

