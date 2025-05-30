Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Elden Ring Nightreign is an upcoming action RPG developed by FromSoftware, set to release on May 30, 2025, across platforms including Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Following upon a legendary title like Elden Ring, the expectations are quite high. It follows a slightly different approach, though, combining the classic Souls-like combat with the Battle Royale-like experience.
Like the original title, the system requirements of Nightreign are not demanding at all. It requires a minimum of the GTX 1060 to run smoothly. Thus, those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super would have absolutely no problems running the game at very high graphics settings.
In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Elden Ring Nightreign on the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4080 GPU.
Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4080
Nightreign runs incredibly well on the powerful RTX 4080. The GPU's 16 GB VRAM provides enough juice for handling the game at 1440p resolution. We've enabled the Maximum graphics preset, which produces amazing visual quality. The textures, shadows, and reflections look super realistic at this setting, and extra features like Motion Blur and Depth of Field make the gameplay much more immersive.
We recommend you turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
These are the best settings for the RTX 4080:
Display settings
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Output: Default
- Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off
Advanced settings
- Texture Quality: Maximum
- Antialiasing Quality: High
- SSAO: Maximum
- Depth of Field: High
- Motion Blur: High
- Shadow Quality: Maximum
- Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Effects Quality: Maximum
- Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Reflection Quality: Maximum
- Water Surface Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Grass Quality: Maximum
Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 4080 Super
Nightreign easily runs at the 4K resolution on the RTX 4080 Super. The GPU is also powerful enough to handle the Maximum graphics preset. The gameplay would be an absolute treat to play on a larger screen, especially with the higher resolution.
The max graphics setting brings out incredible detail, whereas Motion Blur and Depth of Field make the gameplay more immersive and realistic.
These are the best settings for the RTX 4080 Super:
Display settings
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Output: Default
- Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off
Advanced settings
- Texture Quality: Maximum
- Antialiasing Quality: High
- SSAO: Maximum
- Depth of Field: Maximum
- Motion Blur: Maximum
- Shadow Quality: Maximum
- Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Effects Quality: Maximum
- Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Reflection Quality: Maximum
- Water Surface Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Grass Quality: Maximum
This concludes the article on the best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super. With the provided settings, you should be able to achieve a stable 60 FPS framerate. Because of the 60 FPS cap, it is not possible to get higher framerates, which is quite disappointing, especially for a modern AAA title.
However, both GPUs are capable of smoothly running the game at higher resolutions, especially the RTX 4080 Super, which easily runs Nightreign at 4K.
