Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Xbox Series X/S

Elden Ring Nightreign is an action RPG releasing on May 30, 2025. Apart from the Xbox Series X/S, the title will also be available on the PS5 and Microsoft Windows. The game retains several elements of the classic Souls-like subgenre but adds battle royale elements to the mix.

Nightreign is well-optimized for all platforms. Both the Xbox Series X and S come with big performance gaps and cater to slightly different uses. However, there's very little you can optimize on consoles, so it's important to make the best of what's available to change.

This guide looks into the best settings for Nightreign on the Xbox Series X and the Series S.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Xbox Series X

Elden Ring Nightreign runs incredibly well on the Xbox Series X (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign runs well on the Xbox Series X but is still highly unoptimized. Even with the changes made in the settings, it barely manages to hit 60 FPS.

We suggest you keep the performance settings at Prioritize Frame Rate, as this is the only way to maintain higher frame rates. It's risky to use the Quality mode as the game barely hits 40 FPS.

Nightreign does not feature a Ray Tracing mode like the original Elden Ring, which is quite a bummer. However, the game looks good even in the Performance mode.

Here are the best settings for the Xbox Series X:

Game Options

Toggle Auto Lock-On: On

On Auto-Target: On

On Vibration Function: As per preference

As per preference Performance Settings: Prioritize Frame Rate

Prioritize Frame Rate Save Last Opened Menu Tab: As per preference

Display

Display Blood: On

On Subtitles: On

On HUD: On

On Game Guide: Off

Off HDR: Off (Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor)

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Xbox Series S

The new Elden Ring title looks amazing on the Xbox Series S (Image via FromSoftware)

On the Xbox Series S, using the Quality mode is even riskier, as you only get an average of 35 FPS in this mode. Luckily, the Performance mode gets you an average of 56 FPS, which is amazing. We suggest you play in this mode to avoid lower frame rates.

Here are the best settings for the Xbox Series S:

Game Options

Toggle Auto Lock-On: On

On Auto-Target: On

On Vibration Function: As per preference

As per preference Performance Settings: Prioritize Frame Rate

Prioritize Frame Rate Save Last Opened Menu Tab: As per preference

Display

Display Blood: On

On Subtitles: On

On HUD: On

On Game Guide: Off

Off HDR: Off (Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor)

This concludes the best settings for Nightreign on the Xbox Series X and the Series S. With the provided settings, you should be able to reach close to 60 FPS on both consoles. As unoptimized as they can be, they still run moderately well in the Performance mode.

