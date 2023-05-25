5 best ergonomic mice for reducing wrist strain

Ergonomic mice are designed to fit comfortably in your hand. They reduce strain on your wrist and arm muscles, making them a great choice for anyone who spends long hours working on a PC. Poor mice-using posture can lead to several health issues, including carpal tunnel syndrome, repetitive strain injury, and tendonitis.

You can avoid these health issues by following some good practices, like using a wristpad, an ergonomic keyboard, and an ergonomic mouse. This article lists the five best ergonomic mice that can help reduce wrist strain for a comfortable long-term PC experience.

5 amazing ergonomic mice in 2023 so far: The Logitech MX Ergo, and more

1) Microsoft Arc Mouse ($51.99)

Sensor Microsoft BlueTrack DPI range 1000 Number of buttons 2 Connectivity Bluetooth

The Microsoft Arc Mouse is one of the most unique-looking ergonomic mice out there. It is equipped with Microsoft BlueTrack technology. Users can flatten its bendable tail to turn it off and bend it again to automatically turn it on. Its flat surface offers both vertical and horizontal scrolling, just like a trackpad on a laptop.

The Microsoft Arc Mouse's flat and slim design allows users to put it into any space and easily carry it around. Users can enable the Swift Pair1 mode to instantly pair it with Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

2) Logitech Lift ($69.99)

Sensor Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking DPI range 4000 Number of buttons 6 Connectivity Logi Bolt USB receiverBluetooth Low Energy Technology

The Logitech Lift is a great vertical mouse powered by a single AA battery, which lasts up to 24 months. Users can install the Logi Options+ software to access the customization options. The device has a 10-meter wireless range and offers 4000 max DPI.

The Logitech Lift comes in three color options: Graphite, Off-White, and Rose. The Graphite color option is made with 70% post-consumer recycled material, while the Off-White and Rose color options are made with 54% post-consumer recycled material. Even its paper packaging is made with FSC-certified carbon-neutral paper.

3) Logitech MX Ergo ($99.99)

Sensor Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking Max DPI 2048 Number of buttons 8 Connectivity Unifying USB receiverBluetooth Low Energy Technology

The MX Ergo is one of the premium ergonomic mice from Logitech. Its highlight is its dedicated trackball. Some users might find its design a bit unconventional, but the 20-degree angle offers improved forearm posture and 20% lesser muscle activity.

The Logi Options+ software offers seamless cross-platform workflow, which allows users to transfer images, texts, and files between different computers (even with different operating systems).

The MX Ergo has eight physical buttons that can be custom mapped for software like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Teams, Zoom, Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.

4) SwiftPoint ProPoint Ergonomic Mouse and Presenter SM600 ($159.90)

Sensor Unknown DPI range 1800 Number of buttons 4 Connectivity USB receiverBluetooth

The SwiftPoint ProPoint Ergonomic Mouse and Presenter SM600 is one of the most expensive, premium-range ergonomic mice on the market. It only weighs 24 grams and has a length of 5.6 centimeters. However, don't be deceived by its small size; it is a pretty powerful ergonomic mouse-cum-pointer with a ton of features.

The SwiftPoint ProPoint SM600 comes with advanced gesture controls and a laser pointer. Its Productivity Wheel feature allows users instantly access their most used shortcuts. Its Built-In Health Software monitors usage patterns and sends custom reminders to take breaks and exercise.

5) Razer Basilisk V3 Pro ($159.99)

Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Max DPI 30000 Number of buttons 11 Connectivity HyperSpeed WirelessBluetoothSpeedflex Cable

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is one of the best gaming ergonomic mice on the market. Razer claims it is their "most advanced gaming mouse yet". Packed with third-gen Razer Optical Mouse switches and a Hyperscroll Tilt wheel, it greatly improves one's gaming experience.

The Basilisk V3 Pro's Chroma lighting offers 13 addressable RGB lighting zones, with 16.8 million colors, and 200 Chroma-integrated games. You can buy Qi-certified Razer Wireless Charging Puck or Mouse Dock Pro for fast wireless charging.

This ends our list of the best ergonomic mice to reduce wrist strains. If you work on a PC for long hours, you can opt for any one of these mice.

