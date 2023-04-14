Top 5 best Gaming Mice for precision and speed

Gaming mice are one of the essential parts of a computer setup that helps boost the gaming experience in 2023. Without a decent gaming mouse, it can be troubling to enter the fast-paced, action-packed world of multiplayer games, where almost everyone has the edge over you. While there are various options for picking a mouse suitable for gaming, only a few offer complete control of the hardware while incorporating core features.

Precision and speed are notable features gamers and regular users usually look for when picking gaming mice. One may even find these elements in budget mice that do not include fancy features but offer great value for money.

This article will include five of the best gaming mice that readers can purchase for better speed and precision.

Five best gaming mice to pick for precision and speed

5) Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Programmable Buttons Max DPI Software included 11 2500 Logitech G Hub Special Feature Connectivity Movement Detection Technology Wireless Wireless Optical

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of the most popular additions to the G series line of mice. The gaming mouse comes with 11 programmable buttons and a 250-hour battery life. One can use Polaroid AA Batteries, which are paired best with the mouse, as suggested officially by Logitech.

The G602 offers extreme precision and control for the wireless mouse as users can tweak little things over the hardware. The G Hub control panel provides further freedom to customize every button in the 602 gaming mice.

4) Razer Basilisk V3

Programmable Buttons Max DPI Software included 11 26K Razer Synapse 3 Special Feature Connectivity Movement Detection Technology HyperScroll Tilt Wired Optical

Basilisk V3 is one of the most popular Razer mice, which even professionals in the competitive gaming world use. V3 features a wide variety of features, including a top-of-the-line optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons. The HyperScroll Tilt wheel is also a helpful feature that allows one to scroll quickly without hampering the immersion.

One can also enjoy Razer's Chroma RGB lighting beautifying the mouse. The ergonomic shape also allows one to comfortably wield the gaming mouse series as they fit perfectly into almost all palm sizes.

3) Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless

Programmable Buttons Max DPI Software included 5 18000 Engine Special Feature Connectivity Movement Detection Technology Quantum 2.9 Wireless Wireless TrueMove Air Optical sensor

The Aerox 3 Wireless from Steelseries is another great grab for gaming mouse enthusiasts, as the device is perfect for gaming use. Weighing only 68g due to its perfectly shaped honeycomb design, it comes with a 200-hour battery life and USB-C fast charging, making it one of the best gaming mice out there.

Readers will also be happy to learn that Aerox 3 offers AquaBarrier technology for water resistance and dust protection. Laptop users can also take the mouse with them due to its lightweight and mobile design.

2) Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Programmable Buttons Max DPI Software included 5 25,600 Logitech G Hub Special Feature Connectivity Movement Detection Technology Lightspeed wireless technology Wireless Hero 25K sensor

Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of the most popular gaming mice out there in the industry. Not only is the mouse preferred by esports professionals, but it also excels at regular tasks. Logitech claims the mouse weighs less than 63 grams, which is a meager and comfortable number for users looking for a lightweight mouse.

The mouse is popular for its sub-micron precision. It offers great speed and precision while playing first-person shooter games and allows users to maintain pin-point accuracy throughout their gaming session.

1) Glorious Model O

Programmable Buttons Max DPI Software included 6 12000 Glorious Core Special Feature Connectivity Movement Detection Technology Ascended cord Wired Optical

Glorious Model O recently became a popular gaming mouse as it has a decent amount of features and offers great precision to gamers. The Honeycomb design is a popular feature that keeps the mouse lightweight. It weighs only 58 grams and is the perfect gaming mouse for users indulging in first-person shooters.

Glorious Model O also features an Ascended cord that has a length of 2m, which can also be purchased separately if users want a spare one. With a USB 2.0 connector, the Model O is a great pick for gamers in 2023.

Readers can go for any gaming mouse mentioned above in the article if they are looking for the perfect gaming experience for both multiplayer and single-player titles. Moreover, these mice can offer many features worth the purchase.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

