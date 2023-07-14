Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are the latest and greatest when it comes to mid-range cards that don't necessitate a lot of comprises while gaming. These high-performance GPUs are built for playing new AAA titles like Exoprimal. While this game can be pretty demanding on computers, those with these new cards need not worry about performance.

With some tweaks to the graphics settings, gamers can run the Capcom shooter at up to 4K resolutions without presenting major framerate drops and stutters. However, this title comes with a ton of graphics options. Hence, fine-tuning its settings can be a bit of a chore. Thus, this article will list what to use in Exoprimal on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is more than powerful enough to run Exoprimal at 1440p. Gamers can play it at the highest settings at QHD resolutions without relying on any form of upscaling.

Playing the game at 4K is possible as well. However, that's not recommended since most players will have to rely on AMD FSR. With that in mind, the best settings for this card are as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is much faster than the 4070. Running Exoprimal at 4K is a piece of cake for this card, which was initially touted to be launched as the 4080 12 GB. The best graphics settings for this GPU are as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra quality

Ultra quality Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Exoprimal is a graphically demanding title. However, those with high-end cards like the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti can use the suggested settings to ensure immaculate performance.