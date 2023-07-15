Best Exoprimal settings for PS4 and PS5

Exoprimal can be played on the PS5 and the last-gen PS4. Capcom has optimized the game pretty well, and it runs at a stable framerate on both consoles (60 FPS for the former and 30 for the latter). The game is a Day 1 release on the Game Pass, but PlayStation gamers will have to pay $60 for the title on either platform. This may be a bummer for some, but the title is fun nevertheless.
On the Sony console, you can customize a ton of settings to fine-tune the gameplay according to your preferences. However, the game doesn't have a Performance and Quality mode that you can toggle between different graphics settings. Thus, most of the customizations are related to gameplay.
This article lists the best settings to use when playing Exoprimal on your Sony console.
What are the best settings in Exoprimal for PS4 and PS5?
Since Exoprimal doesn't have any graphics settings, you have to rely on out-of-the-box optimizations done by the developers. On the PS4 Phat from 2013, the game runs at 1080p 30 FPS. The higher-end PS4 Pro runs it at 1260p 40 FPS, and the PS5 can handle it at 4K 60 FPS. Those are the only performance options in the title.
Other than this, Exoprimal runs the best on the PS4 and PS5 with the following settings applied:
General
- Sprint: Toggle
- Aim/Lock down scope: Hold
- Language settings: English
- AI voice language: English
- Identity settings: As per your preference
- Subtitles:
- In-game subtitle display: As per your preference
- Menu/Story Subtitle Display: Display
- Speaker Name Display: Display
Controller
- Sensitivity X-axis: 5
- Sensitivity Y-axis: 5
- Pilot sensitivity X-axis: 5
- Pilot sensitivity Y-axis: 5
- Pilot aiming sensitivity X-axis: 5
- Pilot aiming sensitivity Y-axis: 5
- Dominator X-axis sensitivity: 5
- Dominator Y-axis sensitivity: 5
- Deadeye sensitivity X-axis: 5
- Deadeye sensitivity Y-axis: 5
- Settings
- Invert Camera X-axis: As per your preference
- Invert Camera Y-axis: As per your preference
- Stick placement (switch the left and right joysticks): As per your preference
- Right stick deadzone: 10
- Left stick deadzone: 10
- Acceleration delay: 0
- Stick response curve: Curve
- Aim assist scaling: 10
- Menu cursor speed; 5
- Controller vibration: On
Video
The following video options in Exoprimal don't impact performance in any way.
- Display area: As per your preference
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 0
- HDR: As per your preference
- Maximum HDR brightness: 50
- HDR brightness: 40
Sound
- Master volume: 8
- Effects Volume: 10
- Music volume: 4
- Leviathan volume (in-game): 10
- Exosuit voices: 10
- Story voices: 10
- Voice chat
- Microphone: On
- Voice chats: On
- Mic volume: 5
- Voice chat volume: 5
Display
- HUD
- Action prompts: Display
- Reload prompts: Display
- Hitmarker display: Display
- Damage value display: Display
- Damage indicator display: Display all
- Hostile player outlines: Regular
- Allied player outlines: Regular
- Display ally name: Display
- Reticle
- Reticle color: White
- Reticle transparency: 100
- Reticle size: Default
Overall, Exoprimal runs pretty well on PlayStation consoles. The latest PS5 delivers the best experience, but the last-gen PS4 machines don't disappoint either.