Best Exoprimal settings for PS4 and PS5

Exoprimal can be played on the PS5 and the last-gen PS4. Capcom has optimized the game pretty well, and it runs at a stable framerate on both consoles (60 FPS for the former and 30 for the latter). The game is a Day 1 release on the Game Pass, but PlayStation gamers will have to pay $60 for the title on either platform. This may be a bummer for some, but the title is fun nevertheless.

On the Sony console, you can customize a ton of settings to fine-tune the gameplay according to your preferences. However, the game doesn't have a Performance and Quality mode that you can toggle between different graphics settings. Thus, most of the customizations are related to gameplay.

This article lists the best settings to use when playing Exoprimal on your Sony console.

What are the best settings in Exoprimal for PS4 and PS5?

Since Exoprimal doesn't have any graphics settings, you have to rely on out-of-the-box optimizations done by the developers. On the PS4 Phat from 2013, the game runs at 1080p 30 FPS. The higher-end PS4 Pro runs it at 1260p 40 FPS, and the PS5 can handle it at 4K 60 FPS. Those are the only performance options in the title.

Other than this, Exoprimal runs the best on the PS4 and PS5 with the following settings applied:

General

Sprint: Toggle

Toggle Aim/Lock down scope: Hold

Hold Language settings: English

English AI voice language: English

English Identity settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Subtitles:

In-game subtitle display: As per your preference

As per your preference Menu/Story Subtitle Display: Display

Display Speaker Name Display: Display

Controller

Sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Pilot sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Pilot sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Pilot aiming sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Pilot aiming sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Dominator X-axis sensitivity: 5

5 Dominator Y-axis sensitivity: 5

5 Deadeye sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Deadeye sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Settings

Invert Camera X-axis: As per your preference

As per your preference Invert Camera Y-axis: As per your preference

As per your preference Stick placement (switch the left and right joysticks): As per your preference

As per your preference Right stick deadzone: 10

10 Left stick deadzone: 10

10 Acceleration delay: 0

0 Stick response curve: Curve

Curve Aim assist scaling: 10

10 Menu cursor speed; 5

5 Controller vibration: On

Video

The following video options in Exoprimal don't impact performance in any way.

Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 0

0 HDR: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum HDR brightness: 50

50 HDR brightness: 40

Sound

Master volume: 8

8 Effects Volume: 10

10 Music volume: 4

4 Leviathan volume (in-game): 10

10 Exosuit voices: 10

10 Story voices: 10

10 Voice chat

Microphone: On

On Voice chats: On

On Mic volume: 5

5 Voice chat volume: 5

Display

HUD

Action prompts: Display

Display Reload prompts: Display

Display Hitmarker display: Display

Display Damage value display: Display

Display Damage indicator display: Display all

Display all Hostile player outlines: Regular

Regular Allied player outlines: Regular

Regular Display ally name: Display

Display Reticle

Reticle color: White

White Reticle transparency: 100

100 Reticle size: Default

Overall, Exoprimal runs pretty well on PlayStation consoles. The latest PS5 delivers the best experience, but the last-gen PS4 machines don't disappoint either.