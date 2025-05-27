Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

F1 25 is set to release soon on May 30, 2025, on multiple platforms like Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The much-awaited title features new drivers, cars, liveries, and improved mechanics. Parameters like lighting, shadows, and character animations have been greatly improved, with the title also introducing Path Tracing.

The system requirements of the game suggest that it isn't very demanding in terms of hardware. It's especially light on CPU requirements, and needs at least the RTX 2070 to run at recommended settings, which are high graphics settings at 1080p.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game.

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3070

F1 25 looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs incredibly well at 1080p Native resolution on the RTX 3070. Its 8 GB VRAM offers enough juice to run the title at the High graphics preset, offering over 60 FPS on average. The provided settings are tweaked for higher performance, featuring a mix of High and Medium settings too.

We recommend you turn off certain parameters like Path Tracing, Ray Tracing, and High Quality Hair as they reduce performance. Ray Tracing would kill a ton of performance and is only recommended for more powerful GPUs. Variable Rate Shading is a great tool to improve performance as it slightly reduces the graphics to provide greater framerates.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: Medium

Medium Trees: High

High Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

F1 25 features legendary race drivers from previous generations (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game looks stunning at 1080p Native resolution on the RTX 3070 Ti. Its high graphical prowess makes it perfect for running the title at High graphics settings. The textures, shadows, and lighting look phenomenal at the higher graphics preset, making cars and characters look very realistic.

Again, we suggest you refrain from using Ray Tracing as the RTX 3070 Ti is not equipped enough to run RT smoothly.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: High

High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

This concludes the article on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti. With the provided settings, you should have great quality visuals and also be able to see over 60 FPS on average.

