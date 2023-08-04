Best foldable phones in 2023

Foldable phones are completely mainstream now, with more and more users adopting them. Over the past few years, these devices have seen several upgrades, and it's great that customers are seeing innovations in this category. However, these offerings are still more expensive than other flagship smartphones, which means users might have to spend more money to obtain them.

This article takes a look at some of the best foldable phones you can buy right now. Apple still doesn't have any in this category, so we will only focus on Android smartphones.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other best foldable phones you can buy right now

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1799)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts 24 hours' worth of battery life and superior AI processing, even when you are shooting videos or using it extensively for a full day.

This year, Samsung has also improved the hinge, making the Fold 5 noticeably smaller and lighter while being tough enough to endure more drops. The company has also promised higher brightness support and improved Flex Mode. However, when it comes to the outer 6.2-inch cover display, it mostly resembles that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 but sports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

Overall, you may see minor changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but they are enough to include it in this list of best foldable phones.

Device Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Main - 7.6 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 120HzCover - 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera 50MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) 4MP under-display selfie camera10MP selfie cover camera Battery 4400mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless

2) Motorola Razr+ ($999)

After previous failed attempts, Motorola has finally launched a foldable phone that offers great features at an attractive price point. Unlike previous Samsung Flip smartphones, the Razr+ has a near edge-to-edge big 3.6-inch cover display, which supports a whopping 144Hz refresh rate. The device can also run most daily apps and can be used to take selfies or shoot vlogs.

When it comes to the main inner foldable display, the Motorola Razr+ has a big 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with a peak refresh rate of 165Hz. The inner display is also fairly bright, with a maximum brightness of 1400nits, which makes it usable even under direct sunlight.

Weighing just below 190 grams, this smartphone is fairly light and can be used for long hours without any issues.

Device Motorola Razr+ Display Main - 6.9 inches LTPO AMOLED 165HzCover - 3.6 inches AMOLED 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera 12MP + 13MP (ultrawide)32MP selfie camera Battery 3800mAh battery, 30W wired charging, 5W wireless

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($999)

With the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has expanded the size of the outside cover screen and significantly improved its useability. The company has also added a more dependable dual camera system, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU that is a generation newer, and its well-known four-year software update program to the Z Flip 5.

The 3.4-inches cover screen has more apps and widgets support, with users also finally getting keyboard support for quick replies to notifications. Samsung has also introduced a brand-new hinge design that allows the smartphone to fold fully flat as opposed to the wedge form of earlier iterations.

Still, the Z Flip 5 comes without a telephoto camera and a few other shortcomings.

Device Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display Main - 6.7 inches Foldable AMOLED 120HzCover - 3.4 inches Super AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera 12MP + 12MP (ultrawide)10MP selfie camera Battery 3700mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless

4) Google Pixel Fold ($1799)

The Google Pixel Fold didn't garner the attention that it deserved because of its steep pricing and limited availability at launch. However, Google has got so much right with its first foldable phone that you simply can't ignore it. The device is easily usable with one hand only and features a 5.8-inch cover display that is broader and shorter than other foldable smartphones.

The cover screen of the Google Pixel Fold is really useful and makes the device comfortable to handle, in contrast to the tall and narrow display featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Tensor G2 processor that powers the Google Pixel Fold is still not the finest, though. The thermal management of the processor isn't excellent and occasionally causes the device to heat abnormally. However, for everyday usage, it is still a reliable chipset and provides a fantastic camera ISP for gorgeous pictures even in low light.

So, for camera enthusiasts, the Google Pixel Fold is still one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now.

Device Google Pixel Fold Display Main - 7.6 inches Foldable AMOLED 120HzCover - 5.8 inches OLED 120Hz Processor Google Tensor G2 Camera 48MP + 10.8MP (telephoto) + 10.8MP (ultrawide) 8MP selfie camera9.5MP selfie cover camera Battery 4821mAh battery, 30W wired charging, 7.5W wireless

5) Oppo Find N2 Flip ($1129)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is another one of the best foldable phones with a big and usable outer display. It has a substantially bigger battery with quicker charging support with a zero-gap hinge design that can endure many unfoldings without any issues. A large 50MP main camera sensor also ensures that you can take highly detailed photos.

The large 4,300mAh battery powers the device for an entire day and charges quickly with 44W fast charging capability.

The only major downside with this foldable phone is that it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, which is not popular among the masses and may not be as good as its Qualcomm counterparts, even though it's really powerful.

Device Oppo Find N2 Flip Display Main - 6.8 inches LTPO AMOLED 120HzCover - 3.26 inches AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Camera 50MP + 8MP (ultrawide)32MP selfie camera Battery 4300mAh battery, 44W wired charging

These are the best foldable phones you can buy right now in 2023. All these devices are the latest foldable phones and come with the most advanced features. You can pick anyone based on your requirements and spending capacity.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.