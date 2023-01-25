Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Forspoken runs smoothly on the latest RX 7900 XTX and RTX 4090 video cards. Although many players have reported that the title is poorly optimized, those with an RTX 40 series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series card are in for a treat.

Most recent AAA titles, including Forspoken, are being released exclusively on ninth-generation consoles. Thus, the game has been developed to utilize the hardware's maximum capabilities.

Since Forspoken has also made its way to PC, players may be intimidated by the various customizable settings. Thus, we have listed the best settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX can handle Forspoken without frame drops

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the flagship offering from Team Red. The graphics card is based on the latest RDNA 3 architecture and levels the RTX 4080. Although the GPU is not as fast as the RTX 4090, it is sufficient for 4K gaming at the highest settings.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 7900 XTX at highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Forspoken runs at around 35 FPS with the above settings applied. Thus, it is evident that the title still needs more polishing. However, 30 FPS is more than enough for a single-player action-adventure title.

Players looking to make the best use of their high refresh rate panels can consider fine-tuning Forspoken according to the following list:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 7900 XTX at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160.

: Set it to 3840x2160. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On.

On. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High.

High. Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

High. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: High.

High. Shadow Quality : High.

: High. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: High.

High. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : On.

: On. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The 7900 XTX is among the most powerful pixel pushers available on the market. The card is exceptionally fast for video games and can handle all titles in 4K with ease.

