Best gaming laptop deals on Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more (2023)

Gaming laptops are being sold for pretty cheap at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy in the ongoing deals season. There have been very few deals following the launch of the new RTX 40 series laptops. Recently, laptops powered by the new Ryzen 7040HS series chips also hit the market with the new Radeon 780M graphics chip. However, they have been very few deals on this tech yet.

Those waiting for price drops can grab a laptop from the leading retail stores today. Target Circle Week, Walmart Plus Week, and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales have already taken the internet by storm with spicy deals. Amazon Prime Day will enter the chat tomorrow.

In this article, we will list the best deals on gaming laptops you can buy today.

What are the best deals on the latest gaming laptops?

1) Acer Nitro 5 with Core i5 11400H and RTX 3050 Ti ($639)

Original price: $979

$979 Discounted price: $639 (-35%)

For those unwilling to spend a ton on a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 with an i5 11400H and RTX 3050 Ti can be a superb deal. It is listed for a measly $639 on Walmart and packs enough horsepower to run the latest games at 60 FPS with some tweaks to the settings.

Acer Nitro 5 CPU Intel Core i5 11400H GPU Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Display size 15.6" Memory 16 GB Storage 512 GB NVMe Software and accessories Windows 11, Microsoft Office

The best part is that this laptop comes with a massive 15.6" display and 16 GB of RAM out of the box. Most devices only pack 8 GB, which can be a bummer in 2023. Gamers also get a free copy of Microsoft Office bundled in, which can be used for productivity.

2) ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" with Ryzen 7 5800HS and RTX 3060 ($799)

Original price: $1,619

$1,619 Discounted price: $799 (-51%)

For those looking for premium 1080p gaming performance, the RTX 3060 is a must-buy. It is faster than the RTX 4050, as we found in our comparison, and will last at least a couple of years. In addition, the ROG Zephyrus model we spotted on sale at Best Buy is a high-end model that won't disappoint gamers.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS GPU Nvidia RTX 3060 Display size 14" Memory 16 GB Storage 512 GB NVMe Software and accessories Windows 11, Microsoft Office

This gaming laptop is on sale for just $799, making it the most value-for-money option on this list. Thus, if you have about $200 extra, we highly recommend buying this device instead of the 3050 Ti-powered Nitro 5 listed above.

3) Acer Predator Helios 15.6" with Core i7 and RTX 3070 Ti ($1,299)

Original price: $$2,099

$$2,099 Discounted price: $1,299 (-38%)

Acer Predator is considered the holy grail of gaming laptops by many. Thanks to the ongoing sale season, a Predator can be bought for as low as $1,299 at Best Buy. The device is powered by a Core i7 12700H and an RTX 3070 Ti. Thus, gamers can expect top-notch performance at resolutions up to 1440p.

Acer Predator Helios CPU Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Display size 15.6" Memory 16 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB NVMe Software and accessories Windows 11

The laptop also comes with DDR5 memory and a 1 TB NVMe drive, which means gamers get some added power in gaming, multitasking, and other workloads.

4) Dell Alienware x15 with Core i7 and RTX 3070 ($1,319)

Original price: $2,199

$2,199 Discounted price: $1,319 (-40%)

The Dell Alienware lineup ranks among some of the most sophisticated devices in the market. Everything from its build quality to features and software is as polished as it gets. In the ongoing sale, gamers can pick up a high-end RTX 30-series powered variant for as low as $1,319, making it a deal worth considering.

Dell Alienware x15 CPU Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Nvidia RTX 3070 Display size 15.6" Memory 16 GB Storage 512 GB NVMe Software and accessories Windows 11 Home

The laptop has a massive 15.6" display and an RTX 3070, making it a solid run for the money. But do note that it is powered by a slightly older Core i7 11800H, which isn't the fastest processor in the market.

5) ASUS ROG Strix 18" with Core i9 13980HX and RTX 4080 ($2,099)

Original price: $2,499

$2,499 Discounted price: $2,099 (-16%)

The ASUS ROG Strix is in line with the Alienware and Predator. It comes with a ton of features which makes it a solid option for high-end gaming. We spotted a considerable 16% price drop on a 2023 model in this lineup, which makes it a deal worth considering.

2023 Lenovo Legion 5 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Nvidia RTX 4080 Display size 17.3" Memory 16 GB Storage 512 GB NVMe Software and accessories Windows 11, Microsoft Office, 32 GB SnowBell USB card

The Ryzen 7 5800H and RTX 4080-powered 18" laptop is on sale for $2,099 at Best Buy. This makes it a steal compared to other 4080 gaming laptops.

