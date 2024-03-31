Best gaming mouse pads in 2024

You might not prioritize things like keyboards, mice, or mouse pads while building a new or updating a computer setup, but they are equally important if you want to game at the highest level without any intrusions. A good mouse pad can help you improve accuracy and smoothen gliding whenever you play competitive shooters or RPG games as they reduce friction or accidental movements.

But you might be confused about which gaming mouse pads best suit you. To help you make the decision, in this article, we will look at the five best gaming mouse pads you can buy in 2024. We have listed different mouse pads based on their size, cost, and materials used so that you can choose one with your specific requirements and budget in mind.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Best gaming mouse pads to buy in 2024

1) Corsair MM200 Pro

Corsair MM200 Pro is the first mouse pad on our list of the best gaming mouse pads (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair MM200 Pro is a premium budget mouse pad with comfort and longevity. It has a 6mm thick and hard rubber base that provides a firm grip and prevents accidental glides or movement.

Corsair MM200 Pro Specifications Surface Rubber Size XL RGB No Price $25

Corsair has also guaranteed that the mouse pad is spill-proof and stain-resistant, which ensures that an accidental spill of coffee or soda doesn't hamper its functionality or its rubber base.

Pros

Available under $30.

Can be used with higher-end gaming mice.

Spill-proof

Cons

Does not replace a desk mat.

2) Corsair MM1000 Qi

The Corsair MM1000 Qi is another one of the best gaming mouse pads (Image via Corsair)

If you are looking to buy a mouse pad that can wirelessly charge your smartphones or accessories, the Corsair MM1000 Qi should surely be your pick. It also has a convenient USB 3.0 pass-through port so most devices are compatible with this pad.

Corsair MM1000 Qi Specifications Surface Micro-Textured Size XL RGB No Price $60

If you're wondering why this pad is rated one of the best for gaming, it has a micro-textured hard surface and its ant-skid base also ensures that it is not affected by your mouse's intensive movements while gaming.

Pros

Has an anti-skid surface.

Can be used to wirelessly charge supporting devices.

It is an XL size.

Cons

Wireless charging is supported in a specific zone only.

3) Razer Acari

The Razer Acari is another one of the best gaming mouse pads you can buy in 2024 (Image via Razer)

Razer Acari is another great mousepad with a hard surface and liquid spill protection. With its nano-bead textured top layer, it ensures that the tracking sensor on your mouse can be easily used without any obstructions.

Razer Acari Specifications Surface Nano-bead Rubber Size XL RGB No Price $60

This mouse pad is also highly recommended for gamers as it provides ultra-smooth precision and ensures you get a big surface area for gliding your mouse during intensive gaming sessions.

Pros

Offers better mouse tracking than the competition

Hard surface area

Adjusts to the shape of your wrist.

Cons

No RGB lighting support

4) Razer Strider

Razer Strider is a big desk pad that can accommodate your keyboards as well (Image via Razer)

Now we move on to some premium desk mats that can also be used as mouse pads. The Razer Strider has a fabric finish which ensures that the mouse gliding is effortlessly easy. Furthermore, it provides a firm grip for your keyboards.

Razer Strider Specifications Surface Fabric Cloth/Soft Size XXL RGB No Price $70

The Razer Strider also has a grippy surface and its edges have a stitchless finish that gives it a premium look. Overall, if you want an extra large mouse pad, especially for gaming, this is one of the best picks under $100.

Pros

Grippy base that provides rigidity.

Can be used to keep the keyboard.

Easy to clean.

Cons

No RGB lighting support.

5) SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth

Lastly, on our list of the best gaming mouse pads is the SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth (Image via SteelSeries)

The last entry on our list of the best gaming mouse pads is the SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth. It comes in a variety of sizes and also has two dedicated RGB zones, where the RGB lights can be controlled via Razer's proprietary application.

SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth Specifications Surface Soft cloth Size 3XL RGB Yes Price $109

It also features different design options according to your desk size, to accommodate keyboards, mice, and other PC peripherals.

Pros

Dedicated RGB zones.

Available in five different size options.

Uses a single wire only to illuminate.

Cons

Costs more than $100.

