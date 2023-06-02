5 best GPUs to play Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is one of the biggest fighting games of the year. The game launches today and has already created some ripples in the community. The developers have paired their latest release with stunning visuals and smooth gameplay mechanics. Despite this, the game remains accessible, mostly because it is locked to 60 FPS in fights.

Gamers might not need a GPU upgrade unless they are playing on an ancient GTX 750 Ti. Most entry-level modern GPUs, like the GTX 1650 and the RX 580, will handle the game without hiccups and deliver a steady 60 FPS. The only reason you might need a higher-end GPU is if you wish to bump up the resolution.

In this article, we will list all the graphics cards that can handle the new fighting game. We will include an option for all of the popular resolutions and budgets.

Street Fighter 6 won't require a high-end gaming computer at all

5) Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

The Geforce GTX 1650 isn't a powerful graphics card, and it falters in almost every modern AAA video game in the market. However, in a game like Street Fighter 6, the card can easily hit 60 FPS with minor tweaks to the settings. This places it among the best budget graphics cards for playing the latest fighting games.

GPU Name GTX 1650 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,500 MHz

The GTX 1650 GDDR6 was launched for just $149 back in 2020. These days, it is available for less than $100 in second-hand marketplaces like eBay and Craigslist. Paying full price for this card isn't worth it because of the competition. For example, the $160 RX 6500 XT outperforms this entry-level card from a couple of years ago.

4) AMD Radeon RX 580

The AMD Radeon RX 580 is another budget GPU that can be picked up for pretty cheap in the used market these days. It is over six years old at this point, but it continues to impress in modern video games like Street Fighter 6. The GPU can easily hit the 60 FPS cap and maintain a stable framerate without major hiccups.

GPU Name RX 580 Memory 8 GB GDDR5 256-bit Base clock 1,257 MHz Boost clock 1,340 MHz

The best part of the RX 580 is its ultra-affordable price tag. The card can no longer be bought new since it has already been discontinued, but it is readily available on sites like eBay and Craigslist for around $80. At this price, the GPU is easily the best deal for playing the latest games.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via MSI)

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is a great card that can be bought brand new these days. It isn't particularly powerful since even the old GTX 1650 Super goes head-to-head with this GPU in most games. However, it is very affordable, starting from around $150 these days.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The card can easily play Street Fighter 6 at 1080p without dropping a frame below 60 FPS. The GPU also packs support for ray tracing and has dedicated hardware for upscaling technologies. Although this won't be useful in Street Fighter, other modern games might benefit from the improved architecture powering the 6500 XT.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti is the best product Nvidia came up with in the last generation. It can easily play every modern game at 1080p and even run some titles at 1440p with stable framerates. Since Street Fighter 6 isn't that taxing on hardware, the card can handle the game at 4K without dropping below 60 FPS.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The RTX 3060 Ti is still selling at its MSRP of $330. In the used market, gamers can get the GPU for about $250-280.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is way more powerful than the RTX 3060 Ti, while costing almost the same at $330. However, the higher-end triple-fan models of the card might cost a bit more. The GPU can easily run Street Fighter 6 at up to 4K resolution without any problems. It is also a great option for playing other modern AAA titles without breaking a sweat.

GPU Name RX 6750 XT Memory 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock 2,150 MHz Boost clock 2,600 MHz

Gamers can also consider buying this graphics card from the used market. The GPU is currently selling for about $220-290 on eBay, which makes it a solid alternative to the RTX 3060 Ti.

