5 best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Adith Pramod
Published Jul 31, 2025 06:00 GMT
The best GPUs for Wuchang: Falling Feathers (Image via 505 Games, Nvidia, Intel, AMD)
The best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games, Nvidia, Intel, AMD)

The best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are those that can handle its dark, Souls-like visuals and enthralling gameplay without any issues. Made with the Unreal Engine 5, the title contains picturesque landscapes and fluid animations, making it quite demanding on the system.

As the title already requires a GPU with at least 6GB VRAM to run, you will need a pretty powerful GPU to ensure higher resolutions or settings. This guide looks into the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to help you make an informed decision before purchasing an expensive graphics card.

The best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is one of the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers overall (Image via Nvidia)
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is one of the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers overall (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $779.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)

Trending

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is among the best graphics cards for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It features 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM, which is sufficient for running most AAA titles at 1440p resolution. With a capable CPU pairing, you could also run games at 4K and experience close to 50 FPS with some upscaling.

Features

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Memory Size and Type

16 GB GDDR7

Memory Interface

256-bit

Boost Clock

2.45 GHz

Shading Units

8960

Bandwidth

896.0 GB/s

TMUs

280

ROPs

96

Recommended PSU

750 W

The GPU features a boost clock speed of 2.45 GHz, making it easy to run demanding tasks like gaming. The high number of shading units, TMUs, and ROPs helps in the smooth rendering of games and gives a smoother visual quality. Moreover, Nvidia cards handle ray tracing far better than AMD GPUs, as framerates are quite impressive, even on demanding titles.

However, if you are a bit tight on the budget, we suggest you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, which you can find online for around $550. That being said, it features slightly lower memory at 12 GB VRAM.

You can buy the GPU here.

2) AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is among the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers from AMD (Image via AMD)
The Radeon RX 9070 XT is among the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers from AMD (Image via AMD)

Price: $719.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is another great alternative to Nvidia cards. What makes it one of the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is that it features roughly similar specs for a comparatively lower price. It features 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is an older gen GPU memory. Nevertheless, it still puts up comparable performance to the RTX 5070 Ti.

Features

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Memory Size and Type

16 GB GDDR6

Memory Interface

256-bit

Boost Clock

2.97 GHz

Shading Units

4096

Bandwidth

644.6 GB/s

TMUs

256

ROPs

128

Recommended PSU

750 W

Featuring an impressive boost clock speed of 2.97 GHz, the card ensures great performance for most AAA titles, comfortably running them at 1440p and even 4K in some cases. The GPU can handle Wuchang quite well at 1440p with FSR upscaling, showing over 80 FPS.

You can buy the GPU here.

3) Intel Arc B580

The Intel Arc B580 is one of the best valued GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Intel)
The Intel Arc B580 is one of the best valued GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Intel)

Price: $259.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)

The Intel Arc B580 is a very impressive GPU and quite popular in the community for offering solid mid-range performance at an affordable price. The GPU features an impressive 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is sufficient for running most games at 1080p at High graphics settings.

Features

Intel Arc B580

Memory Size and Type

12 GB GDDR6

Memory Interface

192-bit

Boost Clock

2.67 GHz

Shading Units

2560

Bandwidth

456 GB/s

TMUs

160

ROPs

80

Recommended PSU

600 W

Despite being a budget GPU, it features a fair number of shading units, TMUs, and ROPs, giving it enough power to run demanding titles at 1080p. While the card does not support ray tracing, it does handle high-quality textures quite well, especially when paired with FSR or XeSS upscaling.

You can buy the GPU here.

Also read: 5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is another high-performance GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Nvidia)
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is another high-performance GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $584.79 (price can vary based on manufacturer)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a solid 1440p GPU from the RTX 40 series. For a mid-range price point, you will get a 12 GB GDDR6X GPU that can handle even the most demanding titles at 1440p. Ray Tracing on the 4070 looks superb, producing realistic visuals while also maintaining a decent framerate.

Features

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Memory Size and Type

12 GB GDDR6X

Memory Interface

192-bit

Boost Clock

2.48 GHz

Shading Units

5888

Bandwidth

504.2 GB/s

TMUs

184

ROPs

64

Recommended PSU

650 W

Featuring a boost clock speed of 2.48 GHz and a whopping 5888 shading units, it is very capable for high-end graphical performance. The high specs also find use outside gaming with video editing, 3D rendering, and scientific computing.

Stocks for the RTX 4070 may vary based on your region. Most cards from the 4070 family are similarly priced, so if you're willing to spend a little more, you could find the RTX 4070 Ti or the 4070 Super for a relatively similar price.

You can buy the GPU here.

5) AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is another great low-priced GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via AMD)
The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is another great low-priced GPU for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via AMD)

Price: $299.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is another impressive low-priced GPU that offers great performance. It comes with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, giving it enough power to handle most AAA titles at over 60 FPS, even at 1440p resolution. Wuchang could run easily at this resolution and still show over 60 FPS with high-quality graphics enabled.

Features

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT

Memory Size and Type

16 GB GDDR6

Memory Interface

128-bit

Boost Clock

2.48 GHz

Shading Units

2048

Bandwidth

322.3 GB/s

TMUs

128

ROPs

64

Recommended PSU

450W

The graphics card comes with a boost clock speed of 2.48 GHz, which is quite impressive for the price. It has comparatively lower shading units, but it would suffice for mid-range gaming.

We would have suggested the Radeon RX 7800 XT, but it's so much more expensive. The RX 9060 XT offers the same amount of VRAM for a far lower price, making it the smarter choice.

You can buy the GPU here.

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

