5 best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are those that can handle its dark, Souls-like visuals and enthralling gameplay without any issues. Made with the Unreal Engine 5, the title contains picturesque landscapes and fluid animations, making it quite demanding on the system.
As the title already requires a GPU with at least 6GB VRAM to run, you will need a pretty powerful GPU to ensure higher resolutions or settings. This guide looks into the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to help you make an informed decision before purchasing an expensive graphics card.
The best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Price: $779.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is among the best graphics cards for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It features 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM, which is sufficient for running most AAA titles at 1440p resolution. With a capable CPU pairing, you could also run games at 4K and experience close to 50 FPS with some upscaling.
The GPU features a boost clock speed of 2.45 GHz, making it easy to run demanding tasks like gaming. The high number of shading units, TMUs, and ROPs helps in the smooth rendering of games and gives a smoother visual quality. Moreover, Nvidia cards handle ray tracing far better than AMD GPUs, as framerates are quite impressive, even on demanding titles.
However, if you are a bit tight on the budget, we suggest you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, which you can find online for around $550. That being said, it features slightly lower memory at 12 GB VRAM.
You can buy the GPU here.
2) AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Price: $719.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is another great alternative to Nvidia cards. What makes it one of the best GPUs for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is that it features roughly similar specs for a comparatively lower price. It features 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is an older gen GPU memory. Nevertheless, it still puts up comparable performance to the RTX 5070 Ti.
Featuring an impressive boost clock speed of 2.97 GHz, the card ensures great performance for most AAA titles, comfortably running them at 1440p and even 4K in some cases. The GPU can handle Wuchang quite well at 1440p with FSR upscaling, showing over 80 FPS.
You can buy the GPU here.
3) Intel Arc B580
Price: $259.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)
The Intel Arc B580 is a very impressive GPU and quite popular in the community for offering solid mid-range performance at an affordable price. The GPU features an impressive 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is sufficient for running most games at 1080p at High graphics settings.
Despite being a budget GPU, it features a fair number of shading units, TMUs, and ROPs, giving it enough power to run demanding titles at 1080p. While the card does not support ray tracing, it does handle high-quality textures quite well, especially when paired with FSR or XeSS upscaling.
You can buy the GPU here.
Also read: 5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Price: $584.79 (price can vary based on manufacturer)
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a solid 1440p GPU from the RTX 40 series. For a mid-range price point, you will get a 12 GB GDDR6X GPU that can handle even the most demanding titles at 1440p. Ray Tracing on the 4070 looks superb, producing realistic visuals while also maintaining a decent framerate.
Featuring a boost clock speed of 2.48 GHz and a whopping 5888 shading units, it is very capable for high-end graphical performance. The high specs also find use outside gaming with video editing, 3D rendering, and scientific computing.
Stocks for the RTX 4070 may vary based on your region. Most cards from the 4070 family are similarly priced, so if you're willing to spend a little more, you could find the RTX 4070 Ti or the 4070 Super for a relatively similar price.
You can buy the GPU here.
5) AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT
Price: $299.99 (price can vary based on manufacturer)
The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is another impressive low-priced GPU that offers great performance. It comes with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, giving it enough power to handle most AAA titles at over 60 FPS, even at 1440p resolution. Wuchang could run easily at this resolution and still show over 60 FPS with high-quality graphics enabled.
The graphics card comes with a boost clock speed of 2.48 GHz, which is quite impressive for the price. It has comparatively lower shading units, but it would suffice for mid-range gaming.
We would have suggested the Radeon RX 7800 XT, but it's so much more expensive. The RX 9060 XT offers the same amount of VRAM for a far lower price, making it the smarter choice.
You can buy the GPU here.
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda: