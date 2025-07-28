5 best laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a new Soulslike action RPG, was released recently on July 24, 2025. The game has quickly gained notoriety for being super immersive and also very demanding in terms of the system requirements. It should technically run well on mid-range systems, but many have found it to be very power-hungry, even on capable setups. This could be a case of bad initial optimization, which can be fixed down the line through updates.

To be able to run the game smoothly, you'd need a powerful laptop that features at least the RTX 3070. However, a model with this particular GPU is almost always expensive. Luckily, there are a ton of other options you could try, and this guide aims to help you decide which one to choose.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWHG-061US)

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers overall (Image via 5050 Games)

Price: $1,699.00

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is undoubtedly one of the best laptops for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. The game is on the demanding side, so it struggles to run on capable setups, too. However, the Vector 16 HX AI is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, paired with the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and its 12GB GDDR7 VRAM. This is sufficient for running the title at up to 1440p resolution.

The laptop features a beautiful 16-inch FHD+ screen, featuring a WUXGA resolution. This is slightly larger than the standard 1080p display, offering more room. It also comes with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate that prevents unnecessary motion blur and input lag.

Specifications MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWHG-061US) Display 16", FHD+ WUXGA, 144Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 ROM 512GB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 Battery 90 Wh

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI comes with sufficient RAM and storage, featuring 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of battery, you get a 90 Wh unit, which lasts an average of five hours of moderate use, and a little over three hours of gaming. While this isn't great, it lasts long enough for a short game session if playing completely on battery power.

Here's the official buying link for the laptop (out of stock).

You can also buy it from Amazon using this link.

2) Dell Alienware 16X (AC16251)

The new Dell Alienware 16X is among the best premium laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 5050 Games)

Price: $1,449.99

The Alienware 16X is a new gaming laptop by Dell, designed for premium gaming. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor and the Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card. This combo is perfect for hardcore gaming as the GPU's 8GB GDDR7 VRAM can easily handle most AAA titles at 1080p and 1440p resolution in some cases. Wuchang handles incredibly well on this GPU, showing over 60 FPS even with the High graphics preset.

The laptop comes with a stunning 16-inch QHD+ display, featuring a WQXGA resolution. This is slightly larger than the standard 1440p screen, and also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display features a super smooth 240Hz refresh rate and also supports Nvidia G-Sync, both of which help reduce screen lags, motion blur, and screen tearing.

Specifications Dell Alienware 16X (AC16251) Display 16", QHD+ WQXGA, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 96 Wh

The laptop comes with a great RAM and storage configuration, featuring 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This ensures smooth handling of the game, without any performance issues in the background. It features a 96 Wh battery, which lasts upwards of 6-7 hours of light use, and around four hours of gaming, which is quite decent.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

3) HP OMEN 16 (16-wf1077nr)

The HP OMEN 16 is among the best mid-range laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 5050 Games)

Price: $1,099.99

The HP OMEN 16 is the perfect gaming laptop for those on a mid-range budget. It houses the Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, both of which are excellent for serious AAA gaming. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers easily runs at high settings at 1080p resolution, which is incredible.

It features a standard 16-inch FHD screen, which offers an immersive viewing experience for mid-range gaming. The 165Hz refresh rate is perfect for lag and stutter-free gaming.

Specifications HP OMEN 16 (16-wf1077nr) Display 16", FHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-14700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 83 Wh

The HP OMEN 16 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. This configuration also fits the system requirements for the game, thus helping it run smoothly on the setup. It comes with an 83 Wh battery, which lasts 4-5 hours of light use, but falls short when it comes to gaming use due to its 2-hour runtime.

Here's the official buying link for the laptop (out of stock).

You can find it on Target using this link.

Also read: ASUS launches new TUF gaming laptop for esports and competitive gaming

4) Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10

The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 is another great mid-range laptop for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 5050 Games)

Price: $1,119.99

The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 is another excellent mid-range option for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. This new laptop is powered by new components, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, paired with the all-new Nvidia RTX 5050 graphics card. This provides sufficient performance for running the game at 1080p resolution.

The new Legion 5 comes with a 15.1-inch OLED display, featuring a WQXGA resolution. The 165Hz refresh rate promises smooth visuals that don't stutter or lag. Also, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite visually-oriented, so having an OLED panel will add to the experience, making it a lot more vibrant and immersive.

Specifications Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 Display 15.1", OLED WQXGA, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 260 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC Battery 80 Wh

The laptop features 16GB RAM, but only comes with 512GB storage, which can be a problem for some users. However, you can always upgrade both RAM and storage by using the additional ports in the laptop. The 80 Wh battery lasts upwards of six hours with light use, and close to three hours of gaming, which is not bad for the price and specs.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

5) Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-723D)

The Acer Nitro V 15 is one of the best affordable laptops for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 5050 Games)

Price: $869.99

The Acer Nitro V 15 is among the best affordable laptops for running Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, along with the Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics processor. The GPU's 6GB VRAM comfortably handles the game at 1080p resolution with Medium graphics settings.

The laptop comes with a standard 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution. It features a 165Hz refresh rate, which allows for super smooth visuals without any motion blur or lag.

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-723D) Display 15.6", FHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 ROM 1TB PCI Express NVMe 4.0 M.2 Battery 57 Wh

The Nitro V 15's 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage are sufficient for most users and ideal for the game, but can always be upgraded in the future using the additional slots. The 57 Wh battery on the laptop is the smallest on the list, but lasts around 4-5 hours of light use and a little over two hours of gaming, which is quite passable.

Here's the buying link for the laptop.

This concludes the list of the best laptops for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. All provided laptops feature top-end components, making them capable of running the game at 1080p resolution or higher. As the game is quite demanding, we've primarily stuck to RTX 40 series and RTX 50 series laptops, each providing superb performance on even the most demanding games.

