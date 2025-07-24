Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 4050 laptop

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest addition to the Soulslike action RPG genre. The game follows a visually rich narrative, set in the war-torn land of Shu, where you play as Bai Wuchang. For now, it will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The detail-rich visuals can be taxing on PC, as is evident from the high system requirements. It requires having at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4050 can experience the title at higher settings.

However, the RTX 4050 is not a particularly powerful GPU, which means it will require some optimization. This guide will walk you through the best settings for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4050 laptop GPU.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 4050 laptop

The RTX 4050 comfortably handles Wuchang at 1080p resolution (Image via 505 Games)

The game looks great on the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. We've enabled a mix of Mid and High settings at 1080p resolution, balancing performance and visual quality. While the world illumination, occlusion, and effects are not very high, the visuals still look good.

We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling, which provides a major boost in performance. These settings should get you a little over 60 FPS. We recommend refraining from using VSync unless you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Graphics settings

HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution: 66

66 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Effects Quality: Low

Low Viewing Distance: Low

Low Texture Quality: Mid

Mid Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Mid

Also read: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

This concludes our guide to the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4050. The settings listed above prioritize both quality and performance, and should easily achieve over 60 FPS.

