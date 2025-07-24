Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 4050 laptop

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest addition to the Soulslike action RPG genre. The game follows a visually rich narrative, set in the war-torn land of Shu, where you play as Bai Wuchang. For now, it will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
The detail-rich visuals can be taxing on PC, as is evident from the high system requirements. It requires having at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 4050 can experience the title at higher settings.
However, the RTX 4050 is not a particularly powerful GPU, which means it will require some optimization. This guide will walk you through the best settings for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4050 laptop GPU.
Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 4050 laptop
The game looks great on the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. We've enabled a mix of Mid and High settings at 1080p resolution, balancing performance and visual quality. While the world illumination, occlusion, and effects are not very high, the visuals still look good.
We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling, which provides a major boost in performance. These settings should get you a little over 60 FPS. We recommend refraining from using VSync unless you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
Graphics settings
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: Unlimited
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 66
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Sharpening: 5
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Low
- Viewing Distance: Low
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Reflection Quality: Mid
This concludes our guide to the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4050. The settings listed above prioritize both quality and performance, and should easily achieve over 60 FPS.
