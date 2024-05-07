Best Hades 2 settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super (Early Access)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most powerful graphics cards, according to the Steam Hardware Survey charts. The GPUs aren't the most powerful out there, but they are cheap. On top of that, they still pack enough rendering prowess to handle some of the latest titles, especially if they aren't very visually demanding like Hades 2.

The new rogue-like dungeon crawler can even run well on some graphics hardware from the last decade. Both the 1650 and the 1650 Super can handle the title at 1080p with respectable visual quality.

We will list the best settings combination for the 50-class cards from a couple of generations ago in this article. This list has been optimized with a balance of visual quality and performance in mind.

Hades 2 settings for GTX 1650

Hades 2 looks visually impressive on the GTX 1650 GPUs (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 isn't the most powerful graphics card out there. It falters in most video games out there, given its mounting age and limited hardware capabilities. However, it can still play some less demanding video games like Hades 2 at high framerates without major performance issues.

The new rogue-like dungeon crawler is optimized well on PC. Moreover, it doesn't ship with a bunch of customizable graphics options, which can be a bit disappointing for some. We recommend setting it to the Medium preset for a mix of visual quality and framerates.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 1650 are as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: Medium

Medium Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Hades 2 settings for GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super continues to be a decent 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The GTX 1650 Super packs much more power than its non-Super sibling. This lets gamers crank up the settings in some more demanding games. We recommend the High preset in Hades 2 for the GPU. The card can easily handle the game at these settings while still delivering a high framerate.

The following settings work best for the game at 1080p:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

The 1650 and 1650 Super are quite old now. Despite their age, these GPUs continue to deliver in the latest titles like Hades 2. The dungeon crawler isn't very demanding on graphics hardware, making it a great game to play on these Turing graphics cards.

