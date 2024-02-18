Choosing the best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for Steam Deck is crucial because the game isn't quite easy to run. The Valve handheld isn't the fastest gaming machine in the market and struggles in multiple games to deliver playable framerates. Spending time in the settings is recommended to fine-tune the graphics options for a decent experience.

In this guide, we will list a cheat sheet of the best settings combinations that can deliver the best experiences in the game with little to no performance hiccups.

Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

Helldivers 2 is graphically impressive and, hence, quite difficult to run on the Steam Deck (Image via PlayStation)

30 FPS isn't very hard to hit with sufficient tweaks in Helldivers 2. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings with FSR set to Quality for the best experience at 1280 x 800 resolution.

The best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for this target framerate are as follows:

Display

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference UI brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference High dynamic range: Off

Off Camera shake strength: Medium

Medium Vertical field of view: 55

55 Graphics device: Primary graphics card

Primary graphics card Screen device: 0

0 Resolution : 1200 x 800

: 1200 x 800 Render scale: FSR Quality

FSR Quality Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: off

Graphics

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Texture quality: Medium

Medium Object detail quality: Low

Low Render distance: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen-space global illumination Off

Off Vegetation and rubble density: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: On

Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

Helldivers is a fun-to-play shooter that runs well on the Steam Deck with some tweaks (Image via Steam)

60 FPS can be a bit hard to hit in the game. You need to crank down the visuals significantly to get high framerates. We recommend the low settings with FSR set to Balanced for a decent mix of FPS and visual quality.

With FSR Performance preset, the game looks terrible at 800p resolution. AMD's upscaling tech is nowhere close to Nvidia DLSS, and it is thus recommended that you go easy with the settings.

The recommended Helldivers 2 graphics settings are as follows:

Display

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference UI brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference High dynamic range: Off

Off Camera shake strength: Medium

Medium Vertical field of view: 55

55 Graphics device: Primary graphics card

Primary graphics card Screen device: 0

0 Resolution : 1200 x 800

: 1200 x 800 Render scale: FSR Balanced

FSR Balanced Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: off

Graphics

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Texture quality: Low

Low Object detail quality: Low

Low Render distance: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Particle quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen-space global illumination Off

Off Vegetation and rubble density: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Volumetric fog quality: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Low

Low Lighting quality: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: On

With the above best Helldivers 2 graphics settings lists applied, you can expect a decent experience. The game doesn't look the best on the Steam Deck, given how demanding it is, but you can still get some gameplay out of the handheld with these graphics options applied while on the go.

