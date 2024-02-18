Choosing the best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for Steam Deck is crucial because the game isn't quite easy to run. The Valve handheld isn't the fastest gaming machine in the market and struggles in multiple games to deliver playable framerates. Spending time in the settings is recommended to fine-tune the graphics options for a decent experience.
In this guide, we will list a cheat sheet of the best settings combinations that can deliver the best experiences in the game with little to no performance hiccups.
Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck
30 FPS isn't very hard to hit with sufficient tweaks in Helldivers 2. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings with FSR set to Quality for the best experience at 1280 x 800 resolution.
The best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for this target framerate are as follows:
Display
- Screen brightness: As per your preference
- UI brightness: As per your preference
- High dynamic range: Off
- Camera shake strength: Medium
- Vertical field of view: 55
- Graphics device: Primary graphics card
- Screen device: 0
- Resolution: 1200 x 800
- Render scale: FSR Quality
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: off
Graphics
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Motion blur: As per your preference
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- Bloom: As per your preference
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Texture quality: Medium
- Object detail quality: Low
- Render distance: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Particle quality: Low
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen-space global illumination Off
- Vegetation and rubble density: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Volumetric fog quality: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: On
Helldivers 2 graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck
60 FPS can be a bit hard to hit in the game. You need to crank down the visuals significantly to get high framerates. We recommend the low settings with FSR set to Balanced for a decent mix of FPS and visual quality.
With FSR Performance preset, the game looks terrible at 800p resolution. AMD's upscaling tech is nowhere close to Nvidia DLSS, and it is thus recommended that you go easy with the settings.
The recommended Helldivers 2 graphics settings are as follows:
Display
- Screen brightness: As per your preference
- UI brightness: As per your preference
- High dynamic range: Off
- Camera shake strength: Medium
- Vertical field of view: 55
- Graphics device: Primary graphics card
- Screen device: 0
- Resolution: 1200 x 800
- Render scale: FSR Balanced
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-sync: off
Graphics
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Motion blur: As per your preference
- Depth of field: As per your preference
- Bloom: As per your preference
- Sharpness: As per your preference
- Texture quality: Low
- Object detail quality: Low
- Render distance: Low
- Shadow quality: Low
- Particle quality: Low
- Reflection quality: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen-space global illumination Off
- Vegetation and rubble density: Low
- Terrain quality: Low
- Volumetric fog quality: Low
- Volumetric cloud quality: Low
- Lighting quality: Low
- Anti-aliasing: On
With the above best Helldivers 2 graphics settings lists applied, you can expect a decent experience. The game doesn't look the best on the Steam Deck, given how demanding it is, but you can still get some gameplay out of the handheld with these graphics options applied while on the go.
