Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The RX 6600 and the 6600 XT are the most popular AMD GPUs for playing the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy. They do not cost a fortune and are readily available at or below their MSRP.

Thus, gamers can put together a gaming rig with these cards for less than $1,000. This makes it an ideal contender to play the latest titles. Games like Hogwarts Legacy are quite demanding. However, with their raw computing power and support for upscaling technologies, the GPUs perform pretty well.

Avalanche's latest ARPG comes with a ton of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning cumbersome. In this guide, we have listed the best settings for the 6600 and 6600 XT at multiple resolutions.

Hogwarts Legacy runs pretty well on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT

The Radeon RX 6600 and the 6600 XT are performance-segment mid-range gaming cards from Team Red launched to compete directly against the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti, respectively. Although the GPUs are slightly slower than their Nvidia equivalents, they beat the cards in terms of their value proposition.

They are more than capable of playing the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy. Both GPUs can handle the game at 1440p with slight tweaks. The ideal settings for the cards are listed below.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 at 1080p

Since the RX 6600 was built for 1080p gaming, gamers will have no problems with the resolution. The card can deliver upwards of 100 FPS in the resolution with the high preset and some upscaling. This leaves some room to push the title to Ultra as well.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 at 1440p

With some tweaks in the graphics settings and relying on upscaling technologies, gamers can easily enjoy a decent 60 FPS experience with the RX 6600 at 1440p. The detailed settings are listed below.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT at 1080p

The RX 6600 XT was built for no compromises gaming in 1080p. The GPU delivers on this promise by running Hogwarts Legacy flawlessly in the highest settings in this resolution.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT at 1440p

Like most other games, Hogwarts Legacy easily runs at QHD on the RX 6600 XT with the following settings applied.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Low

Overall, the RX 6600 and the 6600 XT handle Hogwarts Legacy pretty well. A decent 30 FPS experience in this game is more than enough. However, the performance-class GPUs from AMD can push a much higher framerate while running the title.

