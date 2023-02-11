Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The RX 7900 XTX was launched as AMD's flagship offering. The card is slightly faster than the RTX 4080 but much slower than the RTX 4090, which, according to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, is about 15% faster.

This does not alter the fact that the 7900 XTX is an impeccable card for playing the latest releases like Hogwarts Legacy. The GPU can handle Avalanche's latest game like a piece of cake.

This guide lists the best graphics settings players can apply to get the best visual quality or high refresh rates.

The RX 7900 XTX is a solid card for playing games like Hogwarts Legacy

The RX 7900 XTX is a massive step up from the last-gen RX 6950 XT. The GPU also packs improved ray tracing and upscaling performance. Thus, gamers can max out Hogwarts Legacy without worrying about performance drops.

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at the best visual quality

Since Hogwarts Legacy is quite well optimized on PC, gamers can enjoy the game at the highest visual quality. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at the highest framerates

Gamers with the RX 7900 XTX can enjoy a high refresh rate experience in Hogwarts Legacy without significant compromises. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

The 7900 XTX is a solid video card that can run the latest AAA games at the highest settings without performance issues. Thus, gamers with the GPU can enjoy a decent experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

