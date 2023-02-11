Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The RX 7900 XTX was launched as AMD's flagship offering. The card is slightly faster than the RTX 4080 but much slower than the RTX 4090, which, according to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, is about 15% faster.
This does not alter the fact that the 7900 XTX is an impeccable card for playing the latest releases like Hogwarts Legacy. The GPU can handle Avalanche's latest game like a piece of cake.
This guide lists the best graphics settings players can apply to get the best visual quality or high refresh rates.
The RX 7900 XTX is a solid card for playing games like Hogwarts Legacy
The RX 7900 XTX is a massive step up from the last-gen RX 6950 XT. The GPU also packs improved ray tracing and upscaling performance. Thus, gamers can max out Hogwarts Legacy without worrying about performance drops.
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at the best visual quality
Since Hogwarts Legacy is quite well optimized on PC, gamers can enjoy the game at the highest visual quality. The best settings are listed below:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at the highest framerates
Gamers with the RX 7900 XTX can enjoy a high refresh rate experience in Hogwarts Legacy without significant compromises. The best settings are listed below:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per support and preference
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
The 7900 XTX is a solid video card that can run the latest AAA games at the highest settings without performance issues. Thus, gamers with the GPU can enjoy a decent experience in Hogwarts Legacy.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.