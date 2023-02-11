Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are among the highest-end cards launched in the Turing lineup. The GPUs were the flagship offerings in the series, meant for top-end gaming PCs to play games in 4K.

Even a few years after its release, the cards hold up quite well in modern titles like Hogwarts Legacy at UHD without major issues.

However, the cards' settings need to be tweaked for the best in-game performance. In this guide, we have listed the ideal options for the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super.

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are high-end video cards for Hogwarts Legacy

Being a first-generation product as far as ray-tracing is concerned, it is worth noting that the ray-tracing performance of the RTX 20 series cards is not up to par. However, the 2080 and 2080 Super support DLSS 2, enabling you to play the game at 4K.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 at 1440p

The RTX 2080 holds up quite well at QHD, or 1440p. You can apply the following settings to enjoy a solid experience in the title:

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution : 2560 x 1440 - 100%

: 2560 x 1440 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 at 2160p 4K

The RTX 2080 can handle Hogwarts Legacy at UHD/4K by using the following settings.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super at 1440p

Although the 2080 Super is mainly known for its 4K gaming prowess, the GPU is a great option for QHD gaming. The best settings for the game are listed below:

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution : 2560 x 1440 - 100%

: 2560 x 1440 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super at 2160p 4K

With some slight tweaks to the settings, a playable framerate can be easily achieved at UHD with the RTX 2080 Super.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Despite being first-generation RTX cards, the 2080 and the 2080 Super remain superb video cards for gaming. The GPUs handle Hogwarts Legacy exceptionally well, and you will face no problems playing the latest titles with them for at least another year.

