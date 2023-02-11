Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are among the highest-end cards launched in the Turing lineup. The GPUs were the flagship offerings in the series, meant for top-end gaming PCs to play games in 4K.
Even a few years after its release, the cards hold up quite well in modern titles like Hogwarts Legacy at UHD without major issues.
However, the cards' settings need to be tweaked for the best in-game performance. In this guide, we have listed the ideal options for the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super.
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are high-end video cards for Hogwarts Legacy
Being a first-generation product as far as ray-tracing is concerned, it is worth noting that the ray-tracing performance of the RTX 20 series cards is not up to par. However, the 2080 and 2080 Super support DLSS 2, enabling you to play the game at 4K.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 at 1440p
The RTX 2080 holds up quite well at QHD, or 1440p. You can apply the following settings to enjoy a solid experience in the title:
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 2560 x 1440 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 at 2160p 4K
The RTX 2080 can handle Hogwarts Legacy at UHD/4K by using the following settings.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super at 1440p
Although the 2080 Super is mainly known for its 4K gaming prowess, the GPU is a great option for QHD gaming. The best settings for the game are listed below:
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 2560 x 1440 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
Best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super at 2160p 4K
With some slight tweaks to the settings, a playable framerate can be easily achieved at UHD with the RTX 2080 Super.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Despite being first-generation RTX cards, the 2080 and the 2080 Super remain superb video cards for gaming. The GPUs handle Hogwarts Legacy exceptionally well, and you will face no problems playing the latest titles with them for at least another year.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.