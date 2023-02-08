Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Gamers with the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti graphics cards are in for a treat in Hogwarts Legacy, as the game is well-optimized to run flawlessly at crystal-clear 4K resolution.

The game is the largest AAA release this year and is among the most anticipated titles of 2023. Thus, it is no wonder that many gamers are waiting to jump into the wizarding school of Hogwarts as soon as the game launches. In this guide, we have compiled the best settings for the 3080 and the 3080 Ti to make it easier for gamers with the GPUs to enjoy their best in the title.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are among the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy

The 3080 and the 3080 Ti are among the highest-end GPUs from the Ampere lineup. The cards are built for 4K gaming. Thus, gamers with the cards will want to try the title out in the resolution.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized title, most gamers can lay at 4K resolution without major issues or framerate drops. However, gamers looking for a high refresh rate gaming experience with the RTX 3080 will have to scale down to 1440p.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 at 1440p

The RTX 3080 handles Hogwarts Legacy at over 90 FPS in 1440p with the following settings.

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution : 2560 x 1440 - 100%

: 2560 x 1440 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 at 2160p 4K

The RTX 3080 was built for 4K gaming, and the card does not disappoint in the resolution. With the following settings applied, the game runs at over 60 FPS at native UHD resolution.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti at 2160p 4K

The RTX 3080 Ti is quite more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. The GPU is close to the 3090 in terms of its performance. Thus, it is no surprise that the card nails the performance in Hogwarts Legacy at the resolution.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Overall, the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are among the most powerful cards money can buy today. Both GPUs still keep up quite well in most AAA video games and will stay so for quite some time. Thus, gamers with the cards need not worry about performance issues in Hogwarts Legacy.

