Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Gamers with the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti graphics cards are in for a treat in Hogwarts Legacy, as the game is well-optimized to run flawlessly at crystal-clear 4K resolution.
The game is the largest AAA release this year and is among the most anticipated titles of 2023. Thus, it is no wonder that many gamers are waiting to jump into the wizarding school of Hogwarts as soon as the game launches. In this guide, we have compiled the best settings for the 3080 and the 3080 Ti to make it easier for gamers with the GPUs to enjoy their best in the title.
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are among the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy
The 3080 and the 3080 Ti are among the highest-end GPUs from the Ampere lineup. The cards are built for 4K gaming. Thus, gamers with the cards will want to try the title out in the resolution.
Since Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized title, most gamers can lay at 4K resolution without major issues or framerate drops. However, gamers looking for a high refresh rate gaming experience with the RTX 3080 will have to scale down to 1440p.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 at 1440p
The RTX 3080 handles Hogwarts Legacy at over 90 FPS in 1440p with the following settings.
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 2560 x 1440 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 at 2160p 4K
The RTX 3080 was built for 4K gaming, and the card does not disappoint in the resolution. With the following settings applied, the game runs at over 60 FPS at native UHD resolution.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti at 2160p 4K
The RTX 3080 Ti is quite more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. The GPU is close to the 3090 in terms of its performance. Thus, it is no surprise that the card nails the performance in Hogwarts Legacy at the resolution.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Overall, the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are among the most powerful cards money can buy today. Both GPUs still keep up quite well in most AAA video games and will stay so for quite some time. Thus, gamers with the cards need not worry about performance issues in Hogwarts Legacy.
