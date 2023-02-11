Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is the latest video card launched by Nvidia. The GPU is the rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB that was initially expected to launch in mid-November. However, Nvidia rebranded the card and reduced $100 from its MSRP before introducing it at CES.

This GPU was designed for high-end gaming at both 1440p and 4K resolution, offering smooth performance without any major issues. Although the 70-class GPUs are mainly built for QHD, the 4070 Ti handles all games at UHD without hiccups.

Therefore, players of the latest AAA title Hogwarts Legacy can expect top-notch performance with this graphics card, and the best settings for optimal gameplay are listed below.

The RTX 4070 Ti handles Hogwarts Legacy without major issues

The 4070 Ti is a decent card in terms of its rasterization and ray-tracing performance. It also comes with the latest innovations in temporal upscaling technologies, including frame generation. This makes it a great option for high-end gaming.

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the best visual quality

Gamers can max out Hogwarts Legacy at 4K with the 4070 Ti and still get over 30 FPS without noticeable frame drops. The best settings for a quality experience in the game are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the highest framerates

Hogwarts Legacy is a very well-optimized title on PC. Thus, gamers with the RTX 4070 Ti can max out the game at 4K and rely on upscaling formulas like DLSS and frame generation to get a high framerate in the title. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Frame generation: On

On Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti ranks among the fastest video cards available today. The GPU is a solid improvement over the last-gen 3070 Ti. Thus, gamers with the card can enjoy smooth gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

