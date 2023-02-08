Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 is the best card to enjoy the latest video games like Hogwarts Legacy. The card packs class-leading rasterization and ray tracing performances that are capable of running the most demanding titles without hiccups.
Hogwarts Legacy is like no other Harry Potter experience. The title vividly captures the details of the wizarding world and combines an original story to create a game like any other based on the franchise.
Thus, it easily ranked among the most anticipated titles of 2023. The game packs a bunch of graphics customization options that can make fine-tuning it cumbersome. In this guide, we have listed the best settings for the 4090.
The RTX 4090 shows off its rendering prowess in Hogwarts Legacy
The GeForce RTX 4090 is the fastest video card on the planet today. It offers leading rasterization performance and supports the latest technologies like frame generation and improved ray tracing.
The 4090 is much faster than its last-gen equivalent. No other card is even close to the performance metrics it can hit.
Thus, gamers with the card can enjoy Hogwarts Legacy at its finest. The GPU can run the game in the highest settings in 4K without any frame drops or stutters.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 4090 to play Hogwarts Legacy at the best visual quality
The 4090 can max out the game at native 4K without relying on technologies like frame generation or AI upscaling. However, it might drop below 60 FPS in demanding areas with a bunch of vegetation.
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Rendering Resolution: 3840 x 2160 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the RTX 4090 at high framerates
It is possible to get over 100 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 4090 without compromising on visual quality since frame-generation technologies allow this. The following settings will help gamers utilize their high refresh rate panels.
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Rendering Resolution: 3840 x 2160 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: Off
- Upscale Mode: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
The RTX 4090 is built for the finest gaming experience possible. The card handles every AAA game at 4K at sky-high framerates. Hogwarts Legacy is no exception to this formula.
