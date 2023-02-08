Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 is the best card to enjoy the latest video games like Hogwarts Legacy. The card packs class-leading rasterization and ray tracing performances that are capable of running the most demanding titles without hiccups.

Hogwarts Legacy is like no other Harry Potter experience. The title vividly captures the details of the wizarding world and combines an original story to create a game like any other based on the franchise.

Thus, it easily ranked among the most anticipated titles of 2023. The game packs a bunch of graphics customization options that can make fine-tuning it cumbersome. In this guide, we have listed the best settings for the 4090.

The RTX 4090 shows off its rendering prowess in Hogwarts Legacy

The GeForce RTX 4090 is the fastest video card on the planet today. It offers leading rasterization performance and supports the latest technologies like frame generation and improved ray tracing.

The 4090 is much faster than its last-gen equivalent. No other card is even close to the performance metrics it can hit.

Thus, gamers with the card can enjoy Hogwarts Legacy at its finest. The GPU can run the game in the highest settings in 4K without any frame drops or stutters.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4090 to play Hogwarts Legacy at the best visual quality

The 4090 can max out the game at native 4K without relying on technologies like frame generation or AI upscaling. However, it might drop below 60 FPS in demanding areas with a bunch of vegetation.

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Rendering Resolution : 3840 x 2160 - 100%

: 3840 x 2160 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4090 at high framerates

It is possible to get over 100 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 4090 without compromising on visual quality since frame-generation technologies allow this. The following settings will help gamers utilize their high refresh rate panels.

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Rendering Resolution : 3840 x 2160 - 100%

: 3840 x 2160 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : Off

: Off Upscale Mode : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

The RTX 4090 is built for the finest gaming experience possible. The card handles every AAA game at 4K at sky-high framerates. Hogwarts Legacy is no exception to this formula.

