Best Holiday Sale gaming monitor deals: High refresh rate, 4K, ultrawide, and more

With the Holiday Sale now in full swing, gaming monitors can be bought for some of the best prices ever. We spotted multiple stellar deals across retail outlets. The discounts range from a meager $10 off to hundreds of dollars less than their usual MSRP. If you are looking for a new display to power your gaming adventures, this might be the best time to grab one at a bargain.

Monitors from almost every segment, including basic FHD 60 Hz panels to ultrawide and curved displays, are currently available at a discounted price. We have scoured the internet for the best options to help you get the most out of your cash. In this list, we will compile all the monitors that are worth checking out this Holiday Sale.

Best 27-inch gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

Multiple 27-inch monitors have been discounted this Christmas as this screen size has become more and more prominent among gamers. Some of the best deals are listed below:

Samsung 27" T350 series IPS FHD ($119.99)

The Samsung 27" TS350 Series is a fantastic low-cost 27-inch monitor for gaming and content consumption. It is based on an IPS panel and supports AMD FreeSync. Its price is down to just $119.99 at Best Buy from its regular retail price of $219.99.

Buy link: Samsung 27" T350 series IPS FHD

AOC G2 Series C27G2 LED Curved FHD FreeSync Premium monitor ($179.99)

The AOC G2 Series C27G2 is a more premium alternative to the Samsung one listed above. It is based on an LED panel, is curved, and supports AMD's FreeSync Premium. Originally priced at $259.99, it is down to just $179.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: AOC G2 Series C27G2 LED Curved

Best 32-inch gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

32-inch panels are also a popular choice among the gaming crowd. Several high refresh rate monitors are available in this segment, making it ideal for those with mid-range to high-end gaming setups. Some of the deals worth your attention are as follows:

AOC CQ32G3SE 32" Curved QHD monitor ($219.99)

The AOC CQ32G3SE is a fantastic budget 1440p gaming monitor. It is plush with features like FreeSync Premium, a high 165 Hz refresh rate, and more. It's available for just $219.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: AOC CQ32G3SE 32" Curved QHD

Samsung M80C 32" Smart Tizen 4K monitor ($399.99)

The Samsung M80C Smart Tizedn is a hybrid of a gaming monitor and a TV. It supports Samsung TV and has a webcam built-in with crisp 4K resolutions. Originally launched for $700, the monitor is available for just $399.99 this Holiday Sale.

Buy link: Samsung M80C 32" Smart Tizen 4K

Best ultrawide gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

Ultrawide panels have a separate fan base. Several such displays are available for jaw-dropping prices this Holiday Sale. Some worthy options are listed below.

LG 34" UltraWide FHD 100Hz ($199.99)

The LG 34-inch is a fantastic low-cost 34" ultrawide offering with a 2560 x 1080 resolution. It is based on an IPS panel and supports AMD FreeSync tech. You can pick it up for just $199.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: LG 34" UltraWide FHD 100Hz

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S5 Ultrawide QHD 100 Hz ($249.99)

The Samsung ViewFinity S5 is a fantastic ultrawide monitor with HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, high 100 Hz refresh rates, and more. Originally priced at $379.99, the panel is up for grabs for just $249.99 at Best Buy.

Buy link: Samsung 34" ViewFinity S5 Ultrawide QHD

Best 1080p gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

1080p continues to be the most popular resolution among gamers. Monitors supporting this resolution are cheap and don't require high-end hardware. Some worthy options under $150 are as follows:

Dell 24" S2422HG FHD gaming monitor ($129.99)

The Dell 24" S2422HG is a fantastic low-cost 1080p gaming monitor. It is based on a VA panel and has a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. It is down to just $129.99 from its $199.99 launch MSRP.

Buy link: Dell 24" S2422HG FHD monitor

Acer Nitro XF273Y 27" IPS LCD 180Hz FHD monitor ($149.99)

The Acer Nitro XF273Y 27-inch gaming monitor has been discounted by a whopping $100 this Holiday Sale. The monitor supports a high refresh rate of 180 Hz and is based on an IPS panel.

Buy link: Acer Nitro XF273Y 27" IPS monitor

Best 1440p gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

1440p is a good balance between resolution and hardware demands. Monitors based on this resolution vary widely, with some basic options costing less than $200 and high-end options with fancy features going above $500. Keeping this wide range in mind, some of the best options are as follows:

MSI G274QPFQD 27" LED QHD gaming monitor ($239.99)

The MSI G274QPFQD 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is a superb option for esports. It has a 170 Hz refresh rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync. You can pick it up for just $239.99 at Best Buy instead of its $330 MSRP.

Buy link: MSI G274QPFQD 27" LED

LG UltraGear 27GP83B-B.AUS 27” NanoIPS QHD gaming monitor ($399.99)

The LG Ultragear 2GP83B-B.AUS is built with gaming in mind. It features superb display quality thanks to its nanoIPS display and QHD resolutions.

Buy link: LG UltraGear 27” NanoIPS QHD

Best 4K gaming monitor Holiday Sale deals

4K gaming monitors are the talk of the town. They offer unparalleled crispness. Some of the best panels based on this resolution are as follows:

MSI G321CU 32" LED Curved UHD gaming monitor ($399.99)

The MSI G321CU 32-inch is a 4K gaming monitor designed with esports in mind. It is a premium option from the company with HDR and FreeSync support. You can pick it up for $100 off at just $500 this Holiday Sale.

Buy link: MSI G321 CU 32-inch LED monitor

Samsung Odyssey G7 28” 4K UHD IPS gaming monitor ($549.99)

The Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K monitor is designed for high-end setups and offers some of the best possible picture quality in the market. It generally sells for $799.99. But, this Holiday Sale, you can grab the panel for $250 off at just $549.99.

Buy link: Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch

All the gaming monitors listed above are high-performance options for enjoying the latest titles in the market and won't disappoint you. Hence, we recommend choosing based on how much you have to splurge.