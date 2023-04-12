5 best 32-inch gaming monitors in 2023

When playing video games, having the right monitor can help elevate one's overall gaming experience. Hence, investing in a good display can help shape and define your overall gaming experience. However, with so many different choices in the market, there could be some confusion among consumers as to which one they should pick.

Monitors often come in different shapes and sizes with varied in-built features. While some are targeted at esports enthusiasts, others might be better suited for casual gamers.

Keeping that in mind, this guide aims to exclusively assist users who are currently looking to purchase a 32-inch gaming monitor in early 2023. They are hand-picked for different case scenarios.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, Gigabyte M32U, and other gaming monitors worth considering in 2023

1) Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is currently one of the best 32-inch gaming displays for its price. It is a 4K UHD panel that comes with Quantum Mini-LED and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The VA display has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and supports HDR10, resulting in a visually smooth gaming experience.

The Neo G7 features an amazing curved panel (1000R) with a contrast ratio static value of 1,000,000:1. Apart from that, the display is crisp, and the build quality is top-notch.

Barring esports players, it is ideal for all kinds of gamers. While it supports a high refresh rate and has a response time of 1 ms, there are many other monitors in the market that cost less and offer a higher refresh rate.

Price: $1,099.99

2) Gigabyte M32U

The Gigabyte M32U is the world's first KVM gaming monitor. The KVM feature enables users to control multiple devices through one set of keyboards and mice on a single display. While it may not be something that appeals to the average gamer, it is extremely useful for content creators and streamers.

It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and features a 10-bit 90% DCI-P3 super wide-gamut color IPS display. The M32U has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1 ms. Apart from that, there are several features within its integrated software that allows users to make customizations.

Just like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, the Gigabyte M32U is ideal for users who often find themselves using two systems at once, such as streamers. That said, this, too, is not recommended for esports titles but gets a thumbs up for all other gaming needs.

Price: $649.99

3) LG Ultragear 32GN600-B

For its price, the LG Ultragear 32GN600-B is a solid performer. It has a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1440p (HDR 10 & sRGB 95%). Similar to the Ultragear line of monitors, it also features a black body with red accents. This panel supports AMD FreeSync Premium and 1 ms motion blur reduction.

While its SDR performance is exceptionally good, it struggles with HDR content. This is expected, considering LG had to cut costs to deliver the product. But its affordable price is what makes it worth considering. The LG Ultragear 32GN600-B is a solid upgrade for users who want a monitor with a vivid color output and a high refresh rate (165 Hz) without breaking the bank.

Price: $246.99

4) Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144

Corsair is fairly new to the gaming monitor market, but their results so far have been brilliant, to say the least. The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144, as the name suggests, is a 32-inch, 4K UHD display that has a 144 Hz refresh rate. While it is pricey, considering the LG Ultragear 32GN600-B's cost and features, users won't be disappointed with the extra premium being charged.

The Xeneon 32UHD144 has an IPS panel and a 1ms response time, which is ideal for most gamers. Its quantum dot technology allows the display to achieve 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut for crisp and visually appealing colors.

It also supports the iCUE app, which is a must-have for users of Corsair's peripherals as it offers unique customization options. However, its HDR performance isn't great, leading to an unpleasant experience for many.

Price: $849.99

5) Acer X32FP

The Acer X32FP has a 32-inch 4K UHD panel with a 0.7 ms response time. Being a premium monitor, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It has a 160 Hz refresh rate, which is very impressive considering it is a UHD panel with extremely fast response times and brilliant color accuracy.

However, unlike a few monitors in this guide, the display on the Acer X32FP isn't curved but is flat. The Acer X32FP also comes with Bluelightshield, dual 7W speakers, and an adjustable and ergonomically designed body, among other features. However, take note that a few users have reported having noticed haloing and blooming effects in some instances.

Price: $1,299.00

These are currently some of the best 32-inch gaming monitors on the market. However, at the end of the day, it is the need and use case scenario of the gamer that will determine the best display for them.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

