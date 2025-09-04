  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for low-end GPUs

Best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for low-end GPUs

By Adith Pramod
Published Sep 04, 2025 17:21 GMT
Hollow Knight Silksong is incredibly well optimized for low-end GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)
Hollow Knight Silksong is incredibly well optimized for low-end GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally arrived after years of anticipation. The much-awaited action-platformer brings back the same atmospheric world and challenging gameplay, but this time with new mechanics and a Hornet as the new protagonist.

Ad

Silksong is not demanding at all, which makes it playable on a wide range of hardware, including PCs with entry-level or older graphics cards. Regardless, some amount of optimization can go a long way, especially when you don't have a very powerful graphics card.

This guide looks into the best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for an optimal gaming experience.

The best settings for Hollow Knight Silksong on low-end GPUs

Hollow Knight Silksong comfortably runs at 1080p on low-end GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)
Hollow Knight Silksong comfortably runs at 1080p on low-end GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)

Low-end GPUs include cards like the Nvidia RTX 10 series, 20 series, cards from the 30 series like the 3050, 3060, those from the 40 series like the 4050 and 4060, and also the new RTX 5060.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From AMD's side, you have cards from the RX 500 series like the 560, 570, and 580, and also more modern GPUs like the RX 5600, 5600 XT, 6600, 6600 XT, 7600, and the 7600 XT. And lastly, on Intel's side, you have the Arc A310, A750, and even the A770.

Here are the best settings for running Hollow Knight Silksong on low-end GPUs:

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 59 Hz
  • Full Screen: Borderless
  • VSync: Off
  • Particle Effects: Normal
  • Blur Quality: High
  • Frame Rate Cap: On
  • Brightness: As per preference

Being a very low-demanding title, the game runs on 1080p on all the above-mentioned titles. Based on the GPU you own, you could moderate between 1080p at 60 Hz and 90 Hz. You can even go up to 240 Hz on cards like the RTX 4060 and 5060, which are on the more powerful end of the spectrum.

Ad

There's not much to tweak in terms of graphics other than the Particle Effects and the Blur Quality. If you face performance issues, which is highly unlikely, tweak the Particle Effects setting to Low.

Also read: Is Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?

That's about it for the best Silksong settings on low-end GPUs. With the provided settings, you should be able to see stable performance regardless of your PC configuration.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications