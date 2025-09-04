Best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for low-end GPUs

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally arrived after years of anticipation. The much-awaited action-platformer brings back the same atmospheric world and challenging gameplay, but this time with new mechanics and a Hornet as the new protagonist.

Silksong is not demanding at all, which makes it playable on a wide range of hardware, including PCs with entry-level or older graphics cards. Regardless, some amount of optimization can go a long way, especially when you don't have a very powerful graphics card.

This guide looks into the best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for an optimal gaming experience.

The best settings for Hollow Knight Silksong on low-end GPUs

Hollow Knight Silksong comfortably runs at 1080p on low-end GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)

Low-end GPUs include cards like the Nvidia RTX 10 series, 20 series, cards from the 30 series like the 3050, 3060, those from the 40 series like the 4050 and 4060, and also the new RTX 5060.

From AMD's side, you have cards from the RX 500 series like the 560, 570, and 580, and also more modern GPUs like the RX 5600, 5600 XT, 6600, 6600 XT, 7600, and the 7600 XT. And lastly, on Intel's side, you have the Arc A310, A750, and even the A770.

Here are the best settings for running Hollow Knight Silksong on low-end GPUs:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 59 Hz

1920 x 1080 @ 59 Hz Full Screen: Borderless

Borderless VSync: Off

Off Particle Effects: Normal

Normal Blur Quality: High

High Frame Rate Cap: On

On Brightness: As per preference

Being a very low-demanding title, the game runs on 1080p on all the above-mentioned titles. Based on the GPU you own, you could moderate between 1080p at 60 Hz and 90 Hz. You can even go up to 240 Hz on cards like the RTX 4060 and 5060, which are on the more powerful end of the spectrum.

There's not much to tweak in terms of graphics other than the Particle Effects and the Blur Quality. If you face performance issues, which is highly unlikely, tweak the Particle Effects setting to Low.

Is Silksong a sequel to Hollow Knight?

That's about it for the best Silksong settings on low-end GPUs. With the provided settings, you should be able to see stable performance regardless of your PC configuration.

